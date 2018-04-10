Google Home and Google Home Mini, two models in the tech giant's range of AI-powered smart speakers that also includes the Google Home Max, have been launched in India at prices of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 4,499 respectively. In India, the speakers will support Google Play Music, Netflix, Gaana, Saavn, and YouTube at launch. The prices match the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot in the country. As a countermeasure, Amazon is now offering limited period discounts on purchase of two units of the Echo Dot or Echo. The offer is valid from April 6 to April 12.

As part of the offer, a Rs. 1,000 discount is applicable on the purchase of two Amazon Echo Dots in the same order, while a Rs. 3,000 discount is applicable on purchase of two units of the Amazon Echo with the same condition. Discount will be auto-applied during checkout. Offer is eligible for orders made from "Estore mall" or "Cloud connect_SLP" sellers on Amazon.

Launched back in October last year through an invite-based system, Amazon's range of Echo and Echo Dot devices - including the Echo Dot, Echo, and Echo Plus - were recently made available across offline and online channels without the requirement of an invite. Launch offers included a 30 percent discount and a bundled Amazon Prime membership (worth Rs. 999) on purchase of any one of the three devices. Unfortunately, however, the discount and membership are currently not applicable.

Without the special offer, the Echo Dot can be bought for a price of Rs. 4,499, the Echo can be purchased for Rs. 9,999, and the premium Echo Plus has a price tag of Rs 14,999.

Coming back to the Google Home launch, both speakers will initially be available online exclusively via Flipkart, while offline retail available includes stores such as Reliance Digital. Customers buying any of the two - via Flipkart - will be entitled to get a free JioFi router; the offer is valid until April 30. When buying a Google Home from a Reliance Digital or MyJio stores, a JioFi router will be included along with 100GB of 4G data worth Rs. 2,499. This offer will also last until April 30.

