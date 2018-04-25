Amazon on Wednesday announced the launch of its latest Echo Dot Kids Edition, an Alexa-based smart speaker that has been created with kids in mind. Echo Dot Kids Edition, which comes with a "kid-friendly" case is capable of playing "age-appropriate" music, answering questions, telling stories, and managing other minor-focused features. Priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,400) in the US, and available starting May 9, this edition of the Echo Dot comes with one-year free FreeTime Unlimited subscription. Amazon.com is offering a $30 (roughly Rs. 2,000) discount on purchase of two units.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition features

Focused towards the under-18 demographic, this variant of the Echo Dot comes with extensive parental controls that allow parents to monitor time limits, set bedtimes, review activity etc. Additionally, it has been designed to listen to voice commands formulated specifically for kids. Amazon gives examples like "Alexa, please play dance music", "Alexa, open SpongeBob challenge", and "Alexa, how long is a day on Mars?".

The bundled FreeTime Unlimited subscription offers access to several kid-focused skills, as well as access to ad-free radio stations such as Radio Disney, Nick Radio, and Kids Hits. The subscription also gives access to over 300 Audible audiobooks.

An Amazon Parent Dashboard is available on the Alexa app, for Echo Dot Kids Edition, to help filter explicit content from Amazon Music, check history of last used skills, review time and usage, and turn off voice shopping to prevent accidental purchases.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition specifications

Connectivity on the Echo Dot is made possible via A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) Bluetooth support and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n. Additionally, there is an inbuilt speaker for voice feedback and a 3.5mm jack for use with external speakers. Dimensions of the Echo Dot Kids Edition are 90x90x38mm and weight is 191 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.