Amazon Alexa Devices Promised by 4 Indian Manufacturers for Next Month

, 22 October 2018


Highlights

  • The manufacturers are iBall, Sirena Technologies, boAt, and MyBox
  • Breathe-M from iBall is a wireless Bluetooth over-ear headset
  • boAt Stone 700A is a waterproof smart speaker for Rs. 7,999

Four Indian manufacturers on Monday announced to launch new products like portable headsets, smart speakers, and set-top boxes with support for the Amazon Alexa voice-based virtual assistant built-in.

The hardware manufacturers are iBall, Sirena Technologies, boAt, and MyBox, all of which have integrated Alexa into their products with the Alexa Voice Service (AVS) that enables developers to integrate Alexa directly into their products, bringing the convenience of voice control to any connected device.

All four devices will be available beginning next month, enabling customers to ask questions, play music, control smart home devices and more, the AVS said in a statement.

Breathe-M from iBall is a wireless Bluetooth over-ear headset with built-in Mic for just Rs. 2,225. iBall last week launched its Decibel headphones, which also feature Alexa built-in. Priced at Rs. 1,799, the over-the-ear headphones come in three colour combinations and feature a 40mm driver unit. Getting back to upcoming products, Vood by Sirena Technologies is touted as one of the world's smallest portable smart speakers for Rs. 2,699.

boAt Stone 700A is a shock and waterproof smart speaker for Rs. 7,999 and MyBox Alexa Kit for the set-top box (STB), paired with a voice remote, costs just Rs. 1,999.

Earlier Alexa built-in devices that were launched in India were Pulse 3 and Pulse 3 Max headphones from Motorola at Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 2,599, respectively and Bose Home Speaker 500, Bose Soundbar 500, and Soundbar 700 at Rs. 39,000, Rs. 59,000 and Rs. 79,000, respectively.

Amazon last month launched a new lineup of Echo devices and an Echo companion device in India.

At Rs. 4,499, Echo Dot comes with a new speaker for crisper sound and an updated fabric design. Echo Plus with a built-in Zigbee hub, an upgraded speaker and a new design will cost Rs. 14,999.

With Echo Sub, you can add rich bass to music playback on Echo devices for Rs. 12,999. Echo Dot and Echo Plus will start shipping this month while Echo Sub will be available later this year.

Further reading: iBall, AVS, Sirena Technologies, boAt, MyBox, Amazon Alexa

