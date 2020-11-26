Akai 43-Inch Full-HD Fire TV Edition Television Launched in India

Akai 43-inch full-HD Fire TV Edition television has been launched in India. The new smart TV from the Japanese company is part of the Fire TV Edition series that also includes televisions from Indian brand Onida. With inbuilt Fire TV support, the new Akai smart TV runs Amazon's made-for-TV user interface, with access to popular apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube, among others.

Akai 43-inch Full-HD Fire TV Edition price in India

Priced at Rs. 23,999, the Akai 43-inch full-HD Fire TV Edition television goes up against other high-profile smart TV launches, from brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Realme. While most options in this segment run Android TV, the Akai television stands out with Fire TV software, and is among the few televisions available in India with this software. The television is available for purchase only on Amazon (ADD LINK) for now.

The new Akai television follows Onida that launched Fire TV Edition televisions in India in December 2019. Akai has also announced that more size options will be available in the Fire TV Edition range in the coming months, including a 32-inch model starting at Rs. 14,999, and 50-inch and 55-inch Ultra-HD TVs.

Akai 43-inch Full-HD Fire TV Edition specifications, features

With a 43-inch full-HD (1920x1080-pixel) LED screen, the Akai television is positioned at the volume-driven small-screen segment in India. The TV runs Amazon's FireOS that, while focused on Amazon Prime Video, also support a wide range of apps and services such as Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, and Apple TV, to name a few.

The TV offers 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, and 20W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround. For connectivity, the TV features three HDMI ports and one USB port. The included voice remote works with Alexa on the Fire TV user interface for commands, and also has hot keys for Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Netflix.

