Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Airtel Xstream Offers Content From ShortsTV, Subscription Starts at Rs 99: Report

Airtel Xstream Offers Content From ShortsTV, Subscription Starts at Rs 99: Report

ShortsTV was launched in 2019 in India and is also available on Tata Sky.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 February 2021 16:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Xstream Offers Content From ShortsTV, Subscription Starts at Rs 99: Report

Photo Credit: ShortsTV

ShortsTV has over 4,000 professionally produced short movies and shows

Highlights
  • ShortsTV offers short movies throughout the day
  • It is available on app as well as on TV
  • ShortsTV annual subscription costs Rs. 499

Airtel and ShortsTV have collaborated to offer content from the over-the-top (OTT) platform to Airtel Xstream users, as per a report. ShortsTV offers a plethora of content that includes professionally produced live action, animation, and documentary short movies round-the-clock. As per the report, the platform will leverage the data, distribution, and the network of Airtel to tap a greater audience in India. ShortsTV was launched in 2019 in India and is also available on Tata Sky.

ShortsTV subscription details

Airtel Xstream users can subscribe to ShortsTV by either paying the monthly fee of Rs. 99, or get an annual subscription at Rs. 499. As per a report by TelecomTalk, it has over 4,000 movie titles ranging across genres including comedies, thrillers, dramas, musicals, and animation. Furthermore, the content is available in several Indian languages such as Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. The content can be enjoyed on app as well as on TV.

ShortsTV chief executive Carter Pilcher said that the platform has already got over 60 million subscribers in India, and the partnership with Airtel will further allow it to reach out to new users in every part of the country.

As per ShortsTV, it is the world's first and only 24-hour HD channel that offers short movies. Available in various countries, ShortsTV offers “hundreds of the world's best independent shorts for download from stores in over 90 countries, including iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Instant Video.” In India, ShortsTV debuted in 2019 on Tata Sky (channel 113), and brings short movies from India and around the world, as well as original short shows.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ShortsTV, Airtel XStream, Airtel
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Recorder Web App Allows for Real-Time Transcriptions for Pixel Audio Recordings on Desktop
Realme GT 5G Price Teased Ahead of March 4 Launch, Teaser Video Shows Leather Edition
Airtel Xstream Offers Content From ShortsTV, Subscription Starts at Rs 99: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Series Set to Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  3. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  4. Government Announces Strict New Guidelines for Social Media, OTT Platforms
  5. Google Maps Finally Gets a Dark Mode, Starting With Android
  6. Bounce Bike Rental App Is Launching Its First Electric Scooter in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Feature IP67 Dust and Water Resistance
  8. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G First Impressions: India’s Most Affordable 5G Phone
  9. BSNL to Completely Revamp Bharat Fiber Plans from March 1: Report
  10. iPhone 11 Was the Most Shipped Smartphone in 2020: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series One UI 3.1 Update Rolling Out: Report
  3. Army of the Dead Trailer Teases Zack Snyder’s Netflix Zombie Heist Movie
  4. Realme 8 Series Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth to Sport Quad Rear Cameras With 108-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  5. Airtel Gained Highest Number of Subscribers Due to Better Network Quality in 2020: Opensignal
  6. AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series to Get New GPU/ GPUs on March 3
  7. ISRO Gears Up to Launch New-Generation Mini Rocket SSLV on Maiden Flight
  8. TikTok Transparency Report Says US, India Made Most Legal Requests for User Information in Second Half of 2020
  9. Social Media Platforms and OTT Players Face Strict New Guidelines From Government
  10. Realme GT 5G Price Teased Ahead of March 4 Launch, Teaser Video Shows Leather Edition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com