Airtel and ShortsTV have collaborated to offer content from the over-the-top (OTT) platform to Airtel Xstream users, as per a report. ShortsTV offers a plethora of content that includes professionally produced live action, animation, and documentary short movies round-the-clock. As per the report, the platform will leverage the data, distribution, and the network of Airtel to tap a greater audience in India. ShortsTV was launched in 2019 in India and is also available on Tata Sky.

ShortsTV subscription details

Airtel Xstream users can subscribe to ShortsTV by either paying the monthly fee of Rs. 99, or get an annual subscription at Rs. 499. As per a report by TelecomTalk, it has over 4,000 movie titles ranging across genres including comedies, thrillers, dramas, musicals, and animation. Furthermore, the content is available in several Indian languages such as Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. The content can be enjoyed on app as well as on TV.

ShortsTV chief executive Carter Pilcher said that the platform has already got over 60 million subscribers in India, and the partnership with Airtel will further allow it to reach out to new users in every part of the country.

As per ShortsTV, it is the world's first and only 24-hour HD channel that offers short movies. Available in various countries, ShortsTV offers “hundreds of the world's best independent shorts for download from stores in over 90 countries, including iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Instant Video.” In India, ShortsTV debuted in 2019 on Tata Sky (channel 113), and brings short movies from India and around the world, as well as original short shows.

