Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Airtel Digital TV Launches CuriosityStream Channel, Available for Free

Airtel Digital TV Launches CuriosityStream Channel, Available for Free

Airtel Digital TV users can switch to channel 419 and watch CuriosityStream TV for non-fictional content.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 April 2020 18:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Digital TV Launches CuriosityStream Channel, Available for Free

CuriosityStream has an ongoing series on coronavirus

Highlights
  • CuriosityStream TV channel launched for Airtel Digital TV users for free
  • It is available now on channel 419 on Airtel Digital TV
  • CuriosityStream and Airtel got into a partnership in November last year

Airtel has announced that its Digital TV users will now get premium content from CuriosityStream for the first time. CuriosityStream is home to documentary films and series. This announcement takes the partnership between Airtel and CuriosityStream, which started in November last year, one step further. CuriosityStream TV channel will be exclusive to Airtel and will be offered at no extra cost to Airtel Digital TV subscribers. It will come with the complete library of CuriosityStream that includes popular titles like Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places and Age of Big Cats.

According to a press release, CuriosityStream has been launched as “an exclusive Free to Airtel channel” with all the content that CuriosityStream has to offer.

“CuriosityStream lets viewers explore their passions and discover new ones with thousands of films and series covering space, art, volcanoes, history, travel, cars, architecture, dinosaurs and so much more,” the press release states.

The service will be available to more than 16.5 million customers of Airtel Digital TV who can watch it on channel number 419 on their set-top box.

CuriosityStream was first launched on Airtel's XStream app and website. Building on the success of CuriosityStream on those platforms, both the service and Airtel have strengthened their partnership with this launch on Airtel Digital TV.

Some of the titles that will be available to Airtel Digital TV users on the CuriosityStream TV channel include ‘Breakthrough' – which has a series on coronavirus, Butterfly Effect: Gandhi-The Force of Willpower, David Attenborough's Light on Earth, and Asia's Monarchies: Nepal, among others.

CuriosityStream is a streaming service started by John S. Hendricks, the founder of Discovery Channel. It first made an appearance in 2015 as a dedicated non-fiction and factual content streaming platform. It cost $3 (roughly Rs. 220) a month for standard resolution and $6 (roughly Rs. 450) a month for high-definition. A 4K plan was launched later at $9 (roughly Rs. 680) a month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Digital TV, CuriosityStream, CuriosityStream TV, Coronavirus
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns
Honor Play 4T, Honor Play 4T Pro Pre-Booking Listings Tip Design, Key Features

Related Stories

Airtel Digital TV Launches CuriosityStream Channel, Available for Free
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  2. Money Heist Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie
  4. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Slim Gaming Laptop Launched
  5. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  7. Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 With 8-Day Battery and Dual Cameras Launched
  8. Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month
  9. New iPhone SE Tipped By Official Apple Store Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Airtel Will Expand Its Xstream Fibre Broadband Service to 25 More Cities
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Allow Some Coronavirus Ads, Starting With Hospitals, Then Political Ads
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 5.1 Surround Sound, Starting With The Mandalorian
  3. Honor Play 4T, Honor Play 4T Pro Pre-Booking Listings Tip Design, Key Features
  4. Airtel Digital TV Launches CuriosityStream Channel, Available for Free
  5. Mi Full Screen TV Pro 75-Inch, Mi TV 4A 60-Inch With 4K Screen Launched
  6. Nikon's Online Photography Classes Are Free This Month Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns
  7. Google Boosts Support for Checking Coronavirus Facts
  8. Uber to Start Shipping Car Disinfectants to Drivers
  9. Mi Air 2S Truly Wireless Earphones With 5-Hour Battery Life Launched
  10. Zoom Meeting IDs Can Be Guessed by This Automated Tool; Company Removes Feature Displaying LinkedIn Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com