ACT Stream TV 4K Media Streaming Box With Android TV Now Available to Subscribers in 4 Cities

ACT Stream TV 4K was originally launched in April this year.

Updated: 2 August 2019 13:10 IST
ACT Stream TV 4K is powered by Android TV platform

Highlights
  • ACT Stream TV 4K can be ordered by eligible ACT subscribers
  • The subscribers will need to pay Rs. 1,500 as refundable deposit
  • It is only available on select ACT Fibernet plans

ACT Fibernet has announced that it is finally rolling out its ACT Stream TV 4K device. This Android TV-device can now be ordered by the eligible subscribers of the ACT Fibernet service in four cities – Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The device was originally supposed to go on sale in May, but it seems there was a delay. The ACT subscribers can now head over to the company website to order the ACT Stream TV 4K.

According to the company, ACT Stream TV 4K will be available to the customers who are currently using one of the company's eligible plans. The full list of the eligible plans can be found on the company website. A quick look at the plans revealed that most of the plans priced over Rs. 1,159 in Bengaluru, over Rs. 1,099 in Chennai, over Rs. 999 in Delhi, and over Rs. 1,050 in Hyderabad are supported. The ACT Fibernet subscribers will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs. 1,500 to get the ACT Stream TV 4K, however there is a catch. You will only get the full refund if you return the device within first six month in good condition, otherwise only a refund of Rs. 250 will be provided.

ACT says the Stream TV 4K will get complimentary 1-month Zee5 subscription and 2-month Hooq subscription, and access to premium Live TV channels on complimentary basis until December 31, 2019. To recall, ACT Stream TV 4K was originally unveiled back in April this year.

The ACT Stream TV 4K is an Android TV-powered media streaming device. The users can download apps like Netflix, Hooq, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more from Google Play Store to stream content. They can also play stored media using a media player. The device also offers access to over 100 TV channels with support for Catch Up TV.

ACT Stream TV 4K run on Android 9 Pie and supports voice search using the bundled remote. You can find more details about the device on the company website.

Further reading: ACT Fibernet, ACT Stream TV 4K
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
