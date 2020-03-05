Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • ACT Stream TV 4K Android Based Media Streaming Box Now Available on Rental Basis

ACT Stream TV 4K Android-Based Media Streaming Box Now Available on Rental Basis

The ACT Stream TV 4K has preloaded streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 etc.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 March 2020 19:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
ACT Stream TV 4K Android-Based Media Streaming Box Now Available on Rental Basis

ACT Stream TV 4K comes with preloaded streaming apps

Highlights
  • ACT Stream TV 4K now available as monthly subscription plan
  • Plans start from Rs. 200 per month
  • ACT Stream TV 4K lets users watch missed shows within 24-hours

ACT Stream TV 4K media streaming box from ACT (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.) Fibernet is now available on a monthly rental basis. The ACT Stream TV 4K, which is powered by Android, supports 4K streaming with support for Dolby Audio and Google Assistant voice control. Since it is Android-based, there are more than 3,000 apps available for the ACT Stream TV 4K. The rental plans include a Rs. 200 per month option and a Rs. 1,000 option which will last for six months. Customers can also make a one-time purchase of Rs. 4,499. The company is also touting new features, like preloaded Amazon Prime, Netflix add to bill, and more.

Regardless of the plan, be it Rs. 200 or Rs. 1,000, ACT Stream TV 4K rental customers need to put down a refundable security deposit of Rs. 1,000. The company also has an offer valid till August 31 which will let customers enjoy shows from over 100 live TV channels as well as additional 100GB data every month, according to the official website.

ACT states that content can be streamed at Standard Definition if you have at least 3Mbps, High definition if you have at least 5Mbps, and HDR or 4K if you have at least 25Mbps.

As mentioned, ACT is also touting new features with the ACT Stream TV 4K streaming box, which now includes preloaded Amazon Prime video app, and the option to sign up for Netflix via the device itself, and pay for it via their ACT Fibernet bill, whilst getting cashbacks.

The ACT Stream TV 4K has several streaming apps preloaded like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Hooq, and Hungama Play. It offers customers the ability to subscribe to the various services right from the device which will then be added to the bill. The inclusion of Google Assistant allows customers to ask anything from anywhere by pressing the assistant button on the remote. The 24-hour catch up feature will allow you to watch shows that you might have missed up to 24-hours.

The streaming box is powered by HiSilicon 3798M V200 chipset, has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage. It supports dual band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. It runs Android 9.0 Pie. There are two USB ports on the ACT Stream TV 4K box, an Ethernet port, one AV output, and a micro-SD card slot that supports up to 64GB. This service can only be availed by ACT customers as of now.

We reviewed the ACT Stream TV 4K streaming box and found that the setup is fairly simple. It can be used with any Internet connection, and has a familiar and user friendly interface.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Act, ACT Fibernet, ACT Stream TV 4K, Netflix, Prime video
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Apple's New Store Guidelines Allow Apps to Send Ads as Push Notifications

Related Stories

ACT Stream TV 4K Android-Based Media Streaming Box Now Available on Rental Basis
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  4. Realme 6 Review
  5. Realme Band Arrives in India With Cricket Mode, Heart Rate Monitoring
  6. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  7. Realme 5i Gets a 128GB Storage Variant in India: What You Need to Know
  8. Asteroid Bigger Than Burj Khalifa to Fly By Earth on April 29
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  10. Google Wins $179 Million Against Former Engineer Who Stole Trade Secrets
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S6 With 5G Support May Launch in March: Report
  2. Asteroid Bigger Than Burj Khalifa to Fly By Earth on April 29
  3. ACT Stream TV 4K Android-Based Media Streaming Box Now Available on Rental Basis
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Go on Sale in India Tomorrow: Check Price, Sale Offers
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro RAM + Storage Variants, Colours Options Tipped
  6. Apple's New Store Guidelines Allow Apps to Send Ads as Push Notifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Gets a Reparability Score of 3 Out of 10 in iFixit Teardown
  8. Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Refresh With Snapdragon 865 SoC Reportedly in Development
  9. iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 May Face Further Delay Thanks to Coronavirus
  10. Google Search Trends in India on March 5, 2020, Explained: From Realme 6 Pro to Yes Bank Shares
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.