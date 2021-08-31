Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Acer Smart TV Models to Launch in India in September Under Brand Licensing Agreement With Indkal Technologies

Acer Smart TV Models to Launch in India in September Under Brand Licensing Agreement With Indkal Technologies

Acer smart TVs will have screen sizes between 32-inch and 70-inch.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 August 2021 14:07 IST
Acer Smart TV Models to Launch in India in September Under Brand Licensing Agreement With Indkal Technologies

Acer will launch its first smart TVs in September

Highlights
  • Acer has not shared features for its upcoming TV models
  • There is no release date for the Acer TVs
  • Acer brand-licensee Indkal Technologies will manufacture the TV models

Acer has announced it will soon enter the smart TV space in India under a licensing agreement with Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies. Acer, which is famous for its computer hardware and accessories, has not shared the exact details of the deal. The company has also not revealed much about its upcoming smart TV series except that the panel sizes of the TV models will range from 32-inch to 70-inch. The TVs will be sold through e-commerce websites in India but their offline availability has not been confirmed yet.

Acer has been in the computer hardware business for over 45 years and, in its time, the company has made a variety of products including desktops, laptops, smartphones, tablets, monitors, gaming accessories, and more. The Taiwanese multinational corporation is now looking to enter the smart TV space in the Indian market and has licensed Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies to launch its smart TV offerings. These TV models will range from 32-inch to 70-inch and will hit the market sometime in September via Amazon and Flipkart. That's all the information Acer has revealed about its upcoming TVs.

Indkal Technologies specialises in development, distribution, and support for consumer electronics and smart devices in India with a focus on televisions and home displays. The TV models will be developed by Indkal and sold under the Acer brand name. The Bengaluru-based company said it will share detailed specifications about the TV models soon.

Licensing agreements in the Smart TV segment aren't new. For example, Flipkart holds the license for Nokia and Motorola smart TVs in India, though the actual manufacturer is unknown. Similarly, the license for Kodak and Blaupunkt smart TVs in India is held by Noida-based Super Plastronics. E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart have their own brands as well. Amazon uses its Amazon Basics brand to make a host of appliances including TVs. Flipkart has its MarQ brand for the same purpose.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer, Indkal Technologies, Acer Smart TV, Nokia, Flipkart, Motorola, Kodak, Blaupunkt
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google, Facebook, Microsoft Top EU Lobbying Spending: Study
Telegram Crosses 1 Billion Downloads Globally, With India as the Largest Market: Report

Related Stories

Acer Smart TV Models to Launch in India in September Under Brand Licensing Agreement With Indkal Technologies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  2. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  4. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  5. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  6. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Other Realme Phones Get a Price Hike in India
  7. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
  8. Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module
  9. Who Holds DOGE? Major Sum of Dogecoin Is Being Held by Only 535 Entities
  10. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram Crosses 1 Billion Downloads Globally, With India as the Largest Market: Report
  2. Acer Smart TV Models to Launch in India in September Under Brand Licensing Agreement With Indkal Technologies
  3. Google, Facebook, Microsoft Top EU Lobbying Spending: Study
  4. Zoom Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations But Growth Forecast Disappoints Investors
  5. Realme GT Neo Gaming Price and Specifications Leak, Tipped to Launch Soon
  6. Instagram Mandates Age Verification in Push for Teen Safety, Will Block Sensitive Content for Minors
  7. BSNL Rs. 1,498 Prepaid Recharge Plan Launched With 2GB High-Speed Daily Data for 365 Days
  8. Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS Earbuds With 12.5mm Drivers, 36 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  9. PayU’s Prosus to Buy Payments Company BillDesk for $4.7 Billion
  10. Netflix India Now Supports UPI AutoPay for Recurring Payments
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com