We've seen a good number of smart televisions selling for less than Rs. 20,000, and the segment has seen some big improvements of late. Before, you could expect only the basics, but TVs are getting better when it comes to software and performance. You can now get top-end software and hardware in budget televisions, thanks in part to strong competition in the segment from Indian and international players. The entry of major smartphone makers such as Realme and OnePlus in the TV space has transformed the segment entirely.

Here's our updated list of the best televisions you can buy for under Rs. 20,000 in India. While the list contains some old favourites, we do have a new top pick that offers a compelling set of features at a bargain price. Read on to find out more.

The best budget TV in India: Realme Smart TV (32-inch)

Realme's recent launch of televisions in India has shaken things up in the segment, thanks to impressive specifications and software for the price. We've reviewed the 43-inch variant of the Realme Smart TV which is priced at Rs. 21,999, and aside from its panel resolution, the 32-inch model has the same features, including the stock Android TV interface, voice assistant remote, and software-level support for HDR.

For Rs. 12,999, the Realme Smart TV 32-inch is among the best entry-level TVs you can buy today. It's a good way to get started with smart functionality without spending too much, and support for all popular apps on Android TV means you won't need to buy any additional equipment. The Realme Smart TV is pretty functional on its own without needing to add anything beyond your set-top box or game console.

Apart from being a full-fledged and very capable smart TV, picture quality on the 43-inch model was decent for us when used with good content. Sound quality was also up to the mark, so you won't need to use external speakers or a soundbar with the TV if you don't want to. In our opinion, this is the best affordable TV to go for, especially if you're looking to get started with streaming platforms. If you can stretch your budget slightly over the Rs. 20,000 mark, the 43-inch variant is worth checking out.

Runner-up: Blaupunkt 43BU680 (43-inch) 4K Smart TV

Although it cost a little over our budget limit at launch, the price of the Blaupunkt 43BU680 is now down to under Rs. 20,000. With this, it's among the most affordable 4K HDR TVs in India, and indeed the most affordable way to get onto the 4K and streaming bandwagon.

This TV supports the HDR10 format for high dynamic range viewing, and has a 43-inch 4K LED screen. Picture quality is good with 4K and full-HD content, but drops considerably at lower resolutions. That means this TV is only really suitable if you intend to stream most of your content at high resolutions. Sound is decent as well, with a rated output of 30W.

The Android-based smart interface leaves a lot to be desired, and we'd go as far as to say that it's unusable; you'll probably need a dedicated streaming device to use with this TV. There aren't any significant additional features, and even the remote is clunky and difficult to get used to. However, this TV gets the basics right, and does so with a 4K screen, making this a worthwhile television to consider for less than Rs. 20,000.

Also consider: Vu Ultra Android TV 43GA

Although there are plenty of options priced under Rs. 20,000 available offline, the best deals are to be found online, such as the Vu Ultra Android TV. Usually priced under Rs. 20,000 for the 43-inch variant, this TV gets things right with a full-HD screen and full-fledged Android TV 9 Pie out of the box.

While not offering quite the same value for money as the Realme and Blaupunkt offerings, you do get a fairly consistent level of performance with content at all resolutions. The software is excellent as well, so you won't have any issues getting started with streaming services. Sound and colour reproduction can be awkward, but those are small cons in a TV that is otherwise heavy on pros.

How did we select these options?

While these picks haven't all gone through our in-depth review process, we have been able to take a look at either these models or different sized ones from the same brand and series. We've used these experiences, along with our evaluations of their specifications and value propositions to narrow down our list. The specifications, features, ease of use, and value for money have been key factors in selecting the TVs in this list.

There aren't too many 4K TVs available at around this price that we know of, but our experiences with the ones we have tried weren't great. You can, however, get decent full-HD options at under Rs. 20,000 at sizes up to 43 inches. With that said, the most feature-filled and value-for-money options are 32-inch TVs. Most options in this range are LED-LCD TVs, as are all of our picks here.

There are a handful of brands worth considering, and we've used prices listed on the companies' official websites and retail partners to narrow down our list to fit within the budget of Rs. 20,000.

Is it worth picking up a smart TV at this price?

Adding smart connectivity increases the price of any TV. When your budget is just Rs. 20,000, this is an important factor in the purchase decision. Depending on the brand you choose and the size of the TV that you want, you may be able to slip in smart connectivity. On the other hand, you could buy a more affordable ‘dumb' TV, and simply use the price difference to buy a streaming device and add smarts to your setup.

If much of your viewing is limited to cable or DTH content, it may not be worth picking up a smart TV. In such a case, you could simply invest in an affordable non-smart TV that is more focused on size, resolution or panel quality. On the other hand, you might like the convenience of having streaming services and other apps running on the TV itself if you use them a lot.

Best TV Under Rs. 20,000: The competition

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro (32-inch): Xiaomi's most affordable television in India laid the groundwork for making smart TVs so popular, but this model is now a bit dated and not quite as well equipped at the Realme TV. It's still a good option to consider at Rs. 12,499, particularly if you like the PatchWall UI on top of Android TV.

TCL 40S62FS (40-inch): This full-HD TV from TCL is among the company's more affordable options. It has a relatively large screen, and would serve as a great upgrade for folks who have a 32-inch TV. The resolution and smart connectivity through the TCL Launcher also open up the possibility of streaming for users who are typically used to cable and DTH TV. This model is currently priced at Rs. 16,999.

Shinco SO42AS-E50 (40-inch): Shinco is best known for its outrageous sales and headline-worthy pricing, and the SO42AS-E50 is among its most popular models at any time. Priced at Rs. 14,499, this 40-inch full-HD smart TV is worth checking out.

iFFalcon by TCL F2 (40-inch): This sub-brand from Chinese TV manufacturer TCL might have a rather strange name, but it's on par with its parent company in terms of product quality. What's interesting about this TV is that it is a lot like the TCL 40S62FS, with similar specifications and features, but at a lower price of Rs. 15,999.

Sony KLV-24P413D (24-inch): While it might seem odd to choose a 24-inch TV when you could spend a bit more and get a 32-, 40-, or 43-inch one, you are buying into the Sony promise of quality with this option. Typically considered to be the maker of the best high-end LED TVs in the world, Sony as a brand does have significant appeal. If you're looking for a small TV for a specific place or purpose — such as in a child's bedroom or a workspace — this compact Sony TV with its HD (1366x768 pixels) panel could do the trick. It's available online for Rs. 13,890, and is the most affordable Sony LED TV right now.

