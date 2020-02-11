Buying a television in India is very different from what it used to be even a year ago; TVs are getting better and more affordable at the same time. For less than Rs. 20,000, you can now buy a feature-filled television than ticks all the boxes when it comes to capabilities. In some rare cases, you might even be able to buy a 4K HDR TV for that much.

Here's our list of the best televisions you can buy for less than Rs. 20,000 in 2020. These vary in size and brand, as well as availability through both the online and offline marketplaces. Read on to find out which TVs are worth checking out if you're on a tight budget.

The best budget TV in India: Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro (32-inch)

Xiaomi made big waves in the TV space when it launched last year. Although the first product was the 55-inch 4K Mi TV 4, the Chinese manufacturer launched more affordable options soon after. The range in India now has a total of seven TVs available, with the 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro being the second-most affordable option. Priced at Rs. 12,999, its our top pick among the budget TVs here.

The 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro has an HD resolution (1366x768 pixels) LED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, an improved design, and two 10W speakers with DTS HD tuning. Its also a smart TV, and allows for Google voice search through the microphone-enabled remote. We recommend it over the slightly more affordable Mi TV 4A (32) largely because of the newer voice enabled remote and better sound, but it's almost the same as the Mi TV 4A Pro (32).

It's our top pick because of the combination of features on offer for the price; it's a full-fledged smart TV with a decent panel for most viewing needs, at a price that is lower than what many non-smart TVs sell for. With Patchwall OS, users have the ability to stream content from a variety of sources, and also use the TV remote to also control a set-top box with the optional Mi IR cable. Additionally, there are also Google services built in, including an internal Chromecast for casting video and audio, YouTube, and Google Play to download additional apps and services specially for the TV.

For users looking to access online content, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro is the most affordable way to do it. The interface is fairly feature-filled, and buyers may not need to invest in a separate streaming device.

Runner-up: Blaupunkt 43BU680 (43-inch) 4K Smart TV

Although priced at a little over Rs. 20,000 at launch, deals and competition have brought the price of the Blaupunkt 43BU680 down to under Rs. 20,000. With this, it's among the most affordable 4K HDR TVs in India, and indeed the most affordable way to get onto the 4K and streaming bandwagon.

The TV supports the HDR10 format for high dynamic range viewing, and has a 43-inch 4K LED screen. Picture quality is good at 4K and full-HD, but considerably drops at lower resolutions, meaning that this TV is ideally used if you intend to stream most of your content. Sound is decent as well, with a rated output of 30W.

The smart interface leaves a lot to be desired though, and we'd go as far as to say that it's unusable. There aren't any significant additional features, and the remote is clunky and difficult to get used to. However, the TV gets the basics right, and does so with a 4K screen, making this a worthwhile television to consider for less than Rs. 20,000.

Also consider: Vu Ultra Android TV 43GA

Although there are plenty of options priced at under Rs. 20,000 available offline, the best deals are to be found online, like the Vu Ultra Android TV. Priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 43-inch variant, this TV gets the basics right with a full-HD screen and full-fledged Android TV 9 Pie out of the box.

While not quite the same as the Xiaomi and Blaupunkt offerings when it comes to value for money, you do get a fairly consistent level of performance with all resolutions. The software is excellent as well, so you won't have any issues getting onto the streaming bandwagon. Sound and colour reproduction can be awkward, but those are small cons in a TV that is otherwise heavy on pros.

How did we select these options?

While these picks haven't gone through our in-depth review process, we have been able to take a look at either these models or equivalent ones of a different size from the same brand. We've used these experiences, along with our idea of the right specifications and value offerings, to narrow down our list. The specifications, features, size and value-for-money factor have been key decisions in selecting the TVs in this list.

Though at least one 4K TV is available around this price, but our experience with it wasn't great. You can, however, get decent full-HD options at under Rs. 20,000 at sizes up to 43 inches. With that said, the most feature-filled and value-for-money options are 32-inch TVs. Most options in this range are LED-LCD TVs, as are all of our picks here.

There are a handful of brands here, and we've used online pricing or what is listed on the companies' official websites to narrow down this list to fit within the budget of Rs. 20,000. Because of the obvious advantage that online brands have here, you'll see many of the recommendations here are online-focused brands and products. However, we've also picked a couple of traditional options that you can buy in regular retail stores.

Is it worth picking up a smart TV at this price?

Adding smart connectivity increases the price of any TV. And when your budget is just Rs. 20,000, this is an important factor in the purchase. However, depending on the brand you choose and the size of the TV that you want, you may be able to slip in smart connectivity. On the other hand, you could buy a more affordable ‘dumb' TV, and simply use the price difference to buy a streaming device and add smarts to your setup.

However, if much of your viewing is limited to cable or DTH content, it may not be worth picking up a smart TV. In such a case, you could simply invest in an affordable non-smart TV that is more focused on size, resolution or panel quality.

Best TV Under Rs. 20,000: The competition

TCL 40S62FS (40-inch): This full-HD TV from TCL is among its more affordable options with a relatively large screen, and would serve as a great update for folks who have a 32-inch TV. The resolution and smart connectivity through the TCL Launcher also open up the possibility of streaming for users who are typically used to cable and DTH TV. The TV is currently priced at Rs. 16,999.

Shinco SO42AS-E50 (40-inch): Shinco is best known for its outrageous sales and headline-worthy pricing, but the SO42AS-E50 is among its most popular models at any time. Priced at Rs. 15,999, this 40-inch full-HD smart TV is worth checking out.

iFFalcon by TCL F2 (40-inch): This sub-brand from Chinese TV manufacturer TCL might have a rather strange name, but it's on par with its parent company in terms of products. What's interesting about this TV is that it is a lot like the TCL 40S62FS with similar specifications and features, but at a lower price of Rs. 16,999. On paper, this appears to be an excellent offering.

Cloudwalker Cloud TV 43SF04X (43-inch): This 43-inch full-HD TV comes from a relatively lesser-known brand, but promises a lot for Rs. 19,499. You get a 60Hz refresh rate, a smart remote with a built-in air mouse, smart connectivity with key apps supported, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports. The Cloudwalker TV offers among the best specifications on TVs priced at under Rs. 20,000.

Sony KLV-24P413D (24-inch): While it might seem odd to buy a 24-inch TV when you could spend a bit more and get a 40-inch or 43-inch one, you are buying into Sony with this one. Typically considered to be the maker of the best LED TVs in the world, Sony does have significant appeal. And if you're looking for a small TV for a specific use — such as in a child's bedroom or a dining room — this compact Sony with an HD (1366x768 pixels) panel could do the trick. It's available online for Rs. 12,990, and is the most affordable Sony LED TV right now.

