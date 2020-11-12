We've seen a good number of smart televisions from many brands selling for less than Rs. 25,000, and the segment has seen some big improvements of late. Before, you could expect only the basics, but TVs are constantly getting better when it comes to software and performance. You can now get top-end software and hardware in budget televisions, thanks in part to strong competition in the segment from Indian and international players who continue to push the boundaries of what you can expect for not a lot of money.

The entry of major smartphone makers such as Realme and OnePlus in the TV space has transformed it entirely, while refreshed launches from established brands such as Vu and Xiaomi continue to attract interest. Here's our updated list of the best televisions you can buy for under Rs. 25,000 in India. While the list contains some old favourites, we do have a new top pick that offers a compelling set of features at a bargain price. Read on to find out more.

The best budget TV in India: Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition

No other brand has made quite as much of an impact on the Indian television market in as short a time as Xiaomi, and the company's latest product keeps up its tradition of offering more at lower prices. The signature feature of the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is its slim-bezel design, and this television also offers an all-round experience that makes this a very good pick for less than Rs. 25,000.

Priced at Rs. 23,499 for the 43-inch variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 32-inch one, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series runs on Android TV 9 Pie, with access to all popular apps and services through the Google Play Store. There's 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Like other Xiaomi TVs, it also runs the PatchWall 3.0 UI. With good picture and reasonable sound quality, this is an excellent starter or budget television to pick up. Interestingly, there's finally fast booting on the TV as well.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition isn't without its flaws: slightly sluggish UI performance, dull colours, and a minimalist remote hold it back a bit. However, these issues are minor in the larger scheme of things – this is still our top pick for a television priced under Rs. 25,000.

Runner-up: Blaupunkt 43BU680 (43-inch) 4K Smart TV

Usually priced around Rs. 22,000 or so, the Blaupunkt 43BU680 is among the most affordable 4K HDR TVs in India, and indeed the most affordable way to get onto the 4K and streaming bandwagon.

This TV supports the HDR10 standard for high dynamic range viewing, and has a 43-inch 4K LED panel. Picture quality is good with 4K and full-HD content, but drops considerably at lower resolutions. That means this TV is only really suitable if you intend to stream most of your content at high resolutions. Sound is decent as well, with a rated output of 30W.

The Android-based smart interface leaves a lot to be desired, and we'd go so far as to say that it's unusable; you'll probably need a dedicated streaming device [link to guide] with this TV. There aren't any significant additional features, and even the remote is clunky and difficult to get used to. However, this TV gets the basics right, and does so with a 4K screen, making this a worthwhile model to consider for less than Rs. 25,000.

Also consider: Realme Smart TV

Realme's recent launch of televisions in India has shaken things up in the segment, thanks to impressive specifications and software for the price. We've reviewed the 43-inch variant of the Realme Smart TV which is priced at Rs. 21,999. It has a stock Android TV interface, voice assistant remote, and software-level support for HDR.

For Rs. 12,999, the Realme Smart TV 32-inch is among the best entry-level TVs you can buy today. It's a good way to get started with smart functionality, without spending too much, and support for all popular apps on Android TV means you won't need to buy any additional equipment beyond your set-top box or game console.

Apart from being a full-fledged and very capable smart TV, picture quality on the 43-inch model was decent for us when used with good content. Sound quality was also up to the mark, so you won't need to use external speakers or a soundbar with this TV if you don't want to. In our opinion, this is a decent affordable TV to go for, especially if you're looking to get started with streaming platforms.

How did we select these options?

Our top picks are all TVs that we have reviewed, either directly or as part of a series. We've used these experiences, along with our evaluations of their specifications and value propositions to narrow down our list. The picture and sound quality , features, ease of use, and value for money have been key factors in selecting the TVs in this list.

There aren't too many 4K TVs available at around this price that we know of, but our experiences with the ones we have tried weren't great. You can, however, get decent full-HD options for under Rs. 25,000 at sizes up to 43 inches. With that said, the most feature-filled and value-for-money options are 32-inch models. Most options in this range are LED-LCD TVs, as are all of our picks here.

There are a handful of brands worth considering, and we've used prices listed on the companies' official websites and listings from retail partners to narrow down our list to fit within the budget of Rs. 25,000.

Is it worth picking up a smart TV at this price?

Adding smart connectivity increases the price of any TV. When your budget is just Rs. 25,000, this is an important factor in the purchase decision. Depending on the brand you choose and the size of TV that you want, you may be able to slip in smart connectivity. On the other hand, you could buy a more affordable ‘dumb' TV, and simply use the price difference to buy a streaming device to add smarts to your setup.

If much of your viewing is limited to cable or DTH content, it may not be worth picking up a smart TV. In such a case, you could simply invest in an affordable non-smart TV and instead focus on the size, resolution or panel quality. On the other hand, you might like the convenience of having streaming services and other apps running on the TV itself if you use them a lot.

Best Budget TV: The competition

Here are some other picks that seem impressive enough to be worth considering. We have not reviewed all of these, but have considered the manufacturers' specifications, features, and prices.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro (32-inch): Xiaomi's most affordable television in India laid the groundwork for making smart TVs so popular, but this model is now a bit dated and not quite as well equipped at the newer Horizon Edition TVs. It's still a good option to consider at Rs. 12,499, particularly if you like the PatchWall UI on top of Android TV.

TCL 40S62FS (40-inch): This full-HD TV from TCL is among the company's more affordable options. It has a relatively large screen, and would serve as a great upgrade for folks who have a 32-inch TV. The resolution and smart connectivity through the TCL Launcher also open up the possibility of streaming for users who are used to cable and DTH TV. This model is currently priced at Rs. 16,999.

Shinco SO42AS-E50 (40-inch): Shinco is best known for its outrageous sales and headline-worthy pricing, and the SO42AS-E50 is among its most popular models. Priced at Rs. 14,499, this 40-inch full-HD smart TV is worth checking out.

iFFalcon by TCL F2 (40-inch): This sub-brand from Chinese TV manufacturer TCL might have a rather strange name, but it's on par with its parent company in terms of product quality. What's interesting about this TV is that it is a lot like the TCL 40S62FS, with similar specifications and features, but at a lower price of Rs 15,999.

OnePlus TV Y-Series: Available in 32-inch HD and 43-inch full-HD variants, the OnePlus TV Y-Series is the company's most push yet into the affordable television segment. With Android TV and Dolby Audio, this is one worth considering if you're on a budget.

Motorola ZX2 Series: Priced at Rs. 13,999 onwards, these Motorola-branded televisions promise a lot, with Android TV, good specifications, and 40W of sound. On paper, this is among the best budget TVs you can buy right now.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.