Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv Features
  • TVs Are Getting More Expensive in India and This Is the Reason Why

TVs Are Getting More Expensive in India and This Is the Reason Why

Xiaomi increased its TV prices by over 11 percent in the last couple of months, while Realme silently hiked its TVs by up to over 15 percent.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 February 2021 14:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TVs Are Getting More Expensive in India and This Is the Reason Why

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s Mi TV range received its latest price hike in January

Highlights
  • TV prices increased mainly due to hike in open-cell panel costs
  • The government also reimposed custom duty on open-cell panels
  • Local manufacturing may help reduce cost to some extent

TV prices in India have increased by around 10 percent or more across all segments and brands, as per market data reviewed on Gadgets 360. Although TV sales, particularly in the fast-growing Smart TV segment, have been rising during the coronavirus-related lockdowns, this might face obstacles now. Young companies including Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Realme, as well as established players such as Samsung and LG, all have seen price hikes on their televisions, and this is bound to affect customers who were planning to make a switch.

Xiaomi, which is known for selling low-margin devices in global markets and currently leads the smart TV market in the country, increased its TV prices by over 11 percent in the last couple of months. The most recent change in prices of Xiaomi's Mi TVs were noticed in January. Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead for Mi TV at Xiaomi India, told Gadgets 360 that the increase mainly came due to the hike in the prices of open-cell panels used by TV manufacturers across the globe.

Realme also silently hiked the prices of its TVs by up to over 15 percent a few weeks back. OnePlus, on the other hand, recently increased the pricing of its smart TVs by nearly seven percent. Both Realme and OnePlus didn't provide any clarity on their price hike when reached out for a comment.

The increase in the pricing wasn't only a trend among Chinese players as Noida-based Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), an exclusive brand licensee for Thomson and Kodak TVs, also raised the prices of some of its models by 15 percent.

Mohammad Abid Shah, who bought the Realme TV 32-inch variant at a discounted price of Rs. 11,699 last month, told Gadgets 360 that he delayed the purchase of his television because of the price hikes. Instead, he waited for an online sale, to get a discount on the new TV.

"The hiked price, which was Rs. 2,000 more than the launch price, was a bit higher than my budget," he said.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, said the price increase came due to the hike in the panel prices that are controlled by top six companies. “These companies saw an enormous opportunity of demand and supply during the pandemic,” he told Gadgets 360. The executive, however, doesn't expect the prices to normalise again in the near future.

Just like SPPL, TCL India also recently increased the pricing of its TVs by seven to eight percent.

“The rise in the price is due to the import cost of the materials required to assemble a TV. Panel production is also a reason,” said Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India.

It's not just the young brands, that operate on razor thin margins that are passing on increased cost to the customer though. Legacy players in the television industry, including LG and Samsung also hiked the prices of some of their TV models in the country by up to 10 percent in the recent past.

Nilesh Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales, told Gadgets 360 that apart from the increase in the panel prices what Chen, Singh, and Nilakantan noted, there was a rise in transportation prices that resulted in the increase in TV prices in the country.

“Freight cost between China and India has jumped three to four times,” he said.

Price hike was well anticipated in the past
The increase in TV prices in the country wasn't unexpected; it's been coming for the past few months as the government reimposed a five percent custom duty on open-cell imports in October last year, and the raw material being used in manufacturing TVs received a hike during global lockdowns.

Prachir Singh, a Senior Analyst at research firm Counterpoint, told Gadgets 360 that the increase in the prices of TVs in the county could trigger second thoughts in the consumers' mind, especially in case of the ones looking for a new sub-Rs. 15,000 model.

Market experts and industry sources believe that local manufacturing would help reduce cost burden to some extent.

“Despite the new changes, we believe that this [price hike] will open up new avenues for the smart TV manufacturing ecosystem in India,” Xiaomi's Nilakantan said.

Singh agreed with Nilakantan and said, “As India is a price-sensitive market, we believe that local value addition will be a key factor to keep the prices down and drive up consumer demand.”

But nonetheless, some of the prime components aren't yet being produced locally in the country, and it would take quite some time for the country to bring the complete supply chain from China to a few of its production-driving states.

This is similar to how smartphone companies are still not able to 100 percent produce their models natively in the country and rely on factories in other countries. The government, however, is set to revoke custom duty exemptions on importing parts of mobile phones to boost local manufacturing.

“There is an ecosystem which has been created by panel manufacturers in the last five years,” said Marwah of SPPL. “As a result apart from China, there is no alternative in panel manufacturing in the world.”

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Realme, Mi TV, OnePlus, Samsung, LG, Thomson, SPPL, Kodak, OnePlus TV, Realme TV, TCL India, TCL, smart TV, TV prices in India, TV prices, TV
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A51 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
Facebook Explains Three-Part Misinformation Strategy, in the Face of Credibility Crisis

Related Stories

TVs Are Getting More Expensive in India and This Is the Reason Why
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  2. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Poco M3 First Impressions
  5. From Samsung and LG, to OnePlus and Realme, Why TVs Are Getting Costlier
  6. Fake WhatsApp Purportedly Developed by Italian Spyware Vendor to Hack Users
  7. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  8. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  9. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  10. Realme X7 Pro 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones With 18 Hours of Music Playback Launched in India
  3. Instagram Stories May Get a TikTok-Style Vertical Feed, Company Confirms Work on Prototype
  4. Facebook Explains Three-Part Misinformation Strategy, in the Face of Credibility Crisis
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  6. Facebook, WhatsApp Blocked by Myanmar Junta as Opposition to Coup Grows
  7. Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme X7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Receiving Their Android 11 Update in India: Reports
  9. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 1 Receiving Updates in India, Other Regions: Report
  10. Nearly 900,000 New Podcasts Launched Worldwide in 2020, Triple From the Year Before: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com