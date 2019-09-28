Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale has kicked off early for Plus members. The big festive season sale will open for everyone else at midnight, on September 29. The first day of the Big Billion Days 2019 sale includes deals on LED TVs, soundbars, smart wearables, toys, and other products. Offers on mobile phones and electronics will go live from September 30. Flipkart is offering a 10 percent additional discount to Axis Bank credit and debit card users along with ICICI Bank credit card users. We've handpicked the best deals and offers available on the first day of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. These offers will be accessible only to Flipkart Plus members until midnight when the sale will open to everyone else.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale: The best offers right now

VU Pixelight 50-inch 4K smart TV

Looking to buy a big-screen TV this festive season? Flipkart is selling the VU Pixelight 50-inch 4K smart LED TV at Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 42,000) during the Big Billion Days 2019 sale. You can exchange your old TV to receive another additional instant discount worth Rs. 23,000. The TV ships with Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube apps pre-loaded. It includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Price: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 42,000)

Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 43-inch

Xiaomi's Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 43-inch is down to Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999) during the Flipkart sale. You can get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 8,500 on exchange your old TV with your purchase. Axis Bank debit and credit cardholders and ICICI Bank credit cardholders will be edible for an additional 10 percent instant discount. The TV is based on Android TV and comes with built-in Google Chromecast and Google Assistant support. It includes three HDMI ports and three USB ports.

Price: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

iFFALCON by TCL 55-inch 4K smart Android TV

TCL sub-brand iFFALCON's 55-inch 4K smart Android TV is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 70,990). That's a rather sweet price for a TV that packs a lot of interesting features. It has managed to receive a rating of 4.2 (out of 5) through a little over 1,000 total ratings on Flipkart. You can exchange your old TV (in working condition) and get up to Rs. 23,000 as an additional instant discount. The TV ships with Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube apps and since it is based on Android TV, it includes support for Google Chromecast and Assistant. The iFFALCON by TCL 55-inch 4k smart Android TV includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Price: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 70,990)

Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV

Samsung's fancy The Frame 55-inch 4K QLED TV is selling at Rs. 84,999 (MRP Rs. 1,33,900) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2019 sale. The Tizen-based smart TV features Samsung's Quantum Dot technology that promises an immersive viewing experience. The biggest highlight of Samsung's The Frame TV is its Art mode that lets you use the TV like a picture frame or a screensaver when it is turned off. Other innovative features of the The Frame include a motion sensor that can turn off the TV while you're away to save power. If you've been on the fence because of the high price tag, now is a good time to grab this smart TV.

Price: Rs. 84,999 (MRP Rs. 1,33,900)

VU Premium Android 55-inch 4K TV

VU's Premium Android 55-inch 4K smart TV is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 58,000) during the Flipkart sale. You can swap your old TV and sweeten the deal by another Rs. 23,000 (maximum). The Android TV-based smart TV comes with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. It includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports. This is a 2019 model.

Price: Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 58,000)

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm (GPS) is down to one of its lowest prices at Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 31,900) during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale. Axis Bank cardholders and ICIC Bank credit card users can receive an additional 10 percent instant discount. You'll need an iPhone in case you want to use the Apple Watch Series 3, in case you weren't aware.

Price: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 31,900)

JBL Cinema SB150 soundbar

If you're buying a big-screen TV, you've got to buy a soundbar as well. The JBL Cinema SB150 soundbar is selling at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 24,990) during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale. The soundbar comes with a compact wireless subwoofer. You can pair your mobile devices via a Bluetooth connection. It comes with a remote control for accessing basic controls.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 24,990)

Google Home Mini

Google Home Mini is down to Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999) during the Flipkart sale right now. The tiny smart speaker is powered by Google Assistant and is an alternative to the Amazon Echo smart speaker. You can use it to listen to music, ask general questions, check weather and sports information, control smart home equipment, and more.

Price: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Other notable deals

Lego App-Controlled Batmobile (321 pieces)

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2019 sale also includes a bunch of decent deals on toys. The Lego app-controlled Batmobile (321 pieces) is available at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999). You can hook up a smartphone or a tablet to control the Batmobile via a Bluetooth connection to drive it around once you've assembled it.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

