Flipkart and Amazon are running their biggest sales of the year right now. While both Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales are in their last stages, there are still a few great deals you can grab at the last minute in case you were busy during the week. We have also picked out some of the best offers on mobile phones available right now if you're looking to upgrade or buy a new smartphone at a discount. Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant to SBI credit and debit card users while Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to its credit and debit card users. Apart from these, there are bundled exchange offers and no-cost EMI options that can make the deals worthwhile.

Amazon and Flipkart Sales: OnePlus 6, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Other Great Mobile Phone Deals Still Available

Here are our top picks for all the non-mobile deals that are available on Flipkart and Amazon right now:

Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones

In case you missed out last time, the Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones are again available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,600 (MRP Rs. 25,200) as part of the Amazon sale. The headphones are perfect if you want to cut out outside noise while travelling or at work. It comes with an inline microphone that makes taking phone calls quite easier while you're using the headphones.

Price: Rs. 12,600 (MRP Rs. 25,200)

Google Chromecast 2

The Google Chromecast 2 is still available via Flipkart at Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,399). Chromecast 2 sticks into an HDMI port on your TV, allowing you to stream content from a mobile device or a computer to your TV. It's simple to setup works seamlessly with Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows-based devices. Do note that Google recently released the third-generation Chromecast.

Price: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,399)

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch is available at Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 28,500) during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ protection. It is temperature and shock resistant and comes with IP68 certification. The Gear S3 is compatible with both Android and iOS-based devices, although functionality may be limited for iOS devices.

Price: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 28,500)

FIFA 19 for PS4 and Xbox One

Flipkart is offering a discount on the recently launched FIFA 19. The PlayStation 4 version is down to Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 4,299) while the Xbox One variant is available at Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 4,299). In case you're wondering if the game is worth your money, you can read our complete review.

Price: Rs. 3,499 (PlayStation 4) and Rs. 3,599 (Xbox One)

Lenovo Ideapad 14-inch laptop

The Lenovo Ideapad 14-inch laptop (130-14IKB) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 31,990 (MRP Rs. 46,690) during the Flipkart sale right now. The laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. The laptop also includes an optical disk drive, if that's your thing and weighs around 2 kg. The 14-inch display comes with an anti-glare coating. If you're looking for a laptop for everyday usage, this is a decent option at the Rs. 30,000 price point.

Price: Rs. 31,990 (MRP Rs. 46,690)

Apple iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi (sixth generation)

The sixth generation iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi is down to Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000) as part of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale right now. The iPad 9.7-inch is powered by Apple's A10 chip and supports Apple Pencil. This particular variant comes with 32GB of onboard storage.

Price: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

TP-Link Deco M5

Do you have trouble getting decent Wi-Fi coverage around your house or small office? A mesh-based Wi-Fi router system is just what you need. The TP-Link Deco M5 is currently down to Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It comes with three separate units that can be placed around your house or small office. The TP-Link Deco M5 is easy to setup and manage using a mobile app. It comes with a USB Type-C interface for power and a single ethernet port on each router.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

VU 65-inch 4K smart LED TV

VU's Android TV-based 65-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 74,999 (MRP Rs. 1,16,000) during the Flipkart sale right now. That's around Rs. 5,000 less than its usual selling price online. The bundled exchange offer can help you get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 22,000. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. The TV includes three HDMI slots and two USB slots. You can search for your favourite content using voice commands via the remote. The TV runs Android 8.0 which means you get access to all of Google's apps as well as the Play Store.

Price: Rs. 74,999 (MRP Rs. 1,16,000)

Netgear Orbi RBK20-100INS tri-band router

If you face Wi-Fi issues at your home or small office, you should switch to a mesh network based Wi-Fi system. The Netgear Orbi RBK20-100INS is currently down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) on Amazon. The router comes with two satellite units which can be cover an area up to 4,000 square feet depending on the conditions around your house. It is easy to setup and control and works well Amazon Alexa to enable you to control it with voice commands as well.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Kodak Xsmart 40-inch full-HD smart LED TV

If you're looking for an affordable big-screen TV, the Kodak Xsmart 40-inch smart LED TV is down to Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 31,990). There's no bundled exchange offer available but you can still get up to Rs. 4,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit card payments. The TV comes with two HDMI slots and two USB slots and supports a native resolution of 1920x1080 pixels.

Price: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 31,990)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB

The Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Xbox Starter Bundle is now available for as low as Rs. 20,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990) as part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. If you've got an ancient gaming console you'd like to give away, you can get an additional instant discount worth Rs. 3,500. Add to that the HDFC Bank payment offers worth Rs. 4,000 and an added benefit worth Rs. 1,000 by paying online, you've got a pretty solid deal in your hands.

Price: Rs. 20,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

Whirlpool Purafresh W440 air purifier

It's that time of the year when you'll need an air purifier if you're living in an urban area. The Whirlpool Purafresh W440 air purifier is down to Rs. 13,500 (MRP Rs. 31,500) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. The air purifier comes with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 440 m^3/hour. It also comes with an air quality indicator, a HEPA filter, and a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 13,500 (MRP Rs. 31,500)

Netgear AC3200 Nighthawk X6

If you need a single powerful router, mostly for multiplayer online gaming, the Netgear AC3200 Nighthawk X6 may be a decent fit for you. It is currently selling at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) as part of the Amazon sale. The tri-band router features six high-performance antennas and amplifiers to ensure larger Wi-Fi coverage. It is powered by a 1GHz processor along with three offload processors.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Acer Nitro 15.6-inch gaming laptop

The Acer Nitro 15.6-inch gaming laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 92,199) for a limited period during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, supported by 4GB of video RAM. You can swap your used laptop and get another discount worth up to Rs. 14,002.

Price: Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 92,199)

Beyerdynamic Custom Street headphones

Beyerdynamic's Custom Street headphones are available in a Lightning Deal at Rs. 3,399 (MRP Rs. 10,750) on Amazon. The headphones typically retail at a price point of Rs. 5,500. The Beyerdynamic Custom Street headphones feature a closed-back design and a slider to adjust sound and bass levels. It comes with a detachable remote that also includes a microphone. The headphones come with 2-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 3,399 (MRP Rs. 10,750)

HP 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 3

HP's 15.6-inch laptop (DY00004AU) is down to Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 32,917) right now on Amazon. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 3, supported by 4GB of RAM. It ships with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The bundled exchange offer can help sweeten the deal further by another Rs. 14,0002 (maximum).

Price: Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 32,917)

