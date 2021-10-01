Technology News
loading

Best Smart TVs to Wishlist for the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Here are the best televisions you can buy in India right now.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 October 2021 18:13 IST
Best Smart TVs to Wishlist for the Amazon Great Indian Festival

The AmazonBasics 55-inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD Smart TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Highlights
  • The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro has a built-in soundbar speaker
  • AmazonBasics TVs run Fire TV Edition software
  • Xiaomi has a popular range of affordable TVs at small sizes in India

Are you looking to buy a new television in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale, starting October 2? Then you'll definitely want to add the ones we've collected below to your wishlist, to find the best deals and discounts once the sale starts. The sale kicks off on October 2 for Amazon Prime subscribers, and October 3 for everyone else, with the sale expected to go on for nearly a month. We've compiled a list of the best Smart TVs you can buy in India right now, which will be available on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale.

Mi TV 4A 43-inch Horizon Edition Full-HD Android LED TV (L43M6-EI)

The Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon Edition Full-HD Android LED TV (L43M6-EI) (Review) runs on Android TV, with both the stock Android TV user interface and Xiaomi's PatchWall UI available to select as the primary interface. The TV is ideal for users who want a medium-sized television and whose viewing habits are centred around Full-HD and lower resolutions for content. The TV looks good, has plenty of connectivity options, and decent and reliable picture performance across supported resolutions.

Buy Mi TV 4A 43-inch Horizon Edition

 

AmazonBasics 55-inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD LED TV (AB55U20PS)

The AmazonBasics 55-inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD LED TV (AB55U20PS) (Review) offers support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. The TV runs Amazon's Fire TV Edition software, with access to all major apps and streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV. This is among the best affordable large-screen Ultra-HD smart TVs you can buy right now.

Buy AmazonBasics 55-inch Fire TV Edition

 

Philips 55-inch Ultra-HD Android LED TV (55PUT8215/94)

Although a bit more expensive than many of the affordable Ultra-HD HDR options available, the Philips 55PUT8215/94 (Review) offers very good picture performance at under Rs. 60,000. Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos are supported, and the TV runs reliable Android TV software with the stock Android TV user interface. Although not very bright, the TV does upscale low-resolution content well, and has accurate colour levels.

Buy Philips 55-inch Ultra HD Android LED TV

 

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro (55Q1IN)

Although it's been around two years since the launch of this TV, the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro (Review) is still among the best televisions priced under Rs. 1,00,000 in India. The television supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, with a unique slid-out soundbar speaker system which provides excellent sound quality. The television runs Android TV, and the Ultra-HD QLED screen makes for a bright and detailed picture.

Buy OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

 

Samsung Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV (55QN90A)

Although expensive, the Samsung 55QN90A is among the best premium televisions you can buy right now. Although there's no support for Dolby Atmos, Samsung's optimisations for its QLED screen and support for HDR10+ make this as good a TV as any other in the premium segment, and indeed a bit better than the competition when it comes to brightness and sharpness. The software is decent as well, and features such as Apple AirPlay support and the unique solar-powered remote.

Buy Samsung New QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV

 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: smart TVs, Televisions, Amazon, Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi Note 10 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Bitcoin and Ether See Dips After a Day’s Gain With Cryptocurrencies Seeing Red

Related Stories

Best Smart TVs to Wishlist for the Amazon Great Indian Festival
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live Tonight: All You Need to Know
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Pro With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Getting New Update in India With Battery Improvement
  7. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  8. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  10. No Time to Die Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
#Latest Stories
  1. American Equity Capitalist Orlando Bravo Bats for Bitcoin and Crypto Growth
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale: Poco X3 Pro, M2 Pro, C31, More Phones Get Discounts
  3. Razer Kiyo X Webcam and Ripsaw X Capture Card Launched as Entry-Level Devices for Streamers
  4. BlueStacks X Cloud Gaming Service That Lets You Play Free Android Mobile Games on Any Device Launched in India
  5. Visa Outlines Concept for a 'Hub' That Would Make Digital Currencies Interoperable
  6. Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8 Series, Watch 2 Pro, Earbuds, More Get Price Cuts in Festive Days Sale
  7. Global Crypto Tech Industry to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026 With Multifold Growth in India: Nasscom
  8. Dyson Purifier Hot Plus Cool, Purifier Cool with HEPA H13 Filtration Launched in India
  9. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Boult Audio AirBass GearPods TWS Earphones With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com