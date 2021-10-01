Are you looking to buy a new television in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale, starting October 2? Then you'll definitely want to add the ones we've collected below to your wishlist, to find the best deals and discounts once the sale starts. The sale kicks off on October 2 for Amazon Prime subscribers, and October 3 for everyone else, with the sale expected to go on for nearly a month. We've compiled a list of the best Smart TVs you can buy in India right now, which will be available on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale.

Mi TV 4A 43-inch Horizon Edition Full-HD Android LED TV (L43M6-EI)

The Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon Edition Full-HD Android LED TV (L43M6-EI) (Review) runs on Android TV, with both the stock Android TV user interface and Xiaomi's PatchWall UI available to select as the primary interface. The TV is ideal for users who want a medium-sized television and whose viewing habits are centred around Full-HD and lower resolutions for content. The TV looks good, has plenty of connectivity options, and decent and reliable picture performance across supported resolutions.

AmazonBasics 55-inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD LED TV (AB55U20PS)

The AmazonBasics 55-inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD LED TV (AB55U20PS) (Review) offers support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. The TV runs Amazon's Fire TV Edition software, with access to all major apps and streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV. This is among the best affordable large-screen Ultra-HD smart TVs you can buy right now.

Philips 55-inch Ultra-HD Android LED TV (55PUT8215/94)

Although a bit more expensive than many of the affordable Ultra-HD HDR options available, the Philips 55PUT8215/94 (Review) offers very good picture performance at under Rs. 60,000. Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos are supported, and the TV runs reliable Android TV software with the stock Android TV user interface. Although not very bright, the TV does upscale low-resolution content well, and has accurate colour levels.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro (55Q1IN)

Although it's been around two years since the launch of this TV, the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro (Review) is still among the best televisions priced under Rs. 1,00,000 in India. The television supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, with a unique slid-out soundbar speaker system which provides excellent sound quality. The television runs Android TV, and the Ultra-HD QLED screen makes for a bright and detailed picture.

Samsung Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV (55QN90A)

Although expensive, the Samsung 55QN90A is among the best premium televisions you can buy right now. Although there's no support for Dolby Atmos, Samsung's optimisations for its QLED screen and support for HDR10+ make this as good a TV as any other in the premium segment, and indeed a bit better than the competition when it comes to brightness and sharpness. The software is decent as well, and features such as Apple AirPlay support and the unique solar-powered remote.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.