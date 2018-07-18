Whether you want a speaker to liven up a party, or something simple to listen to podcasts before going to sleep, nothing beats the sheer convenience of a Bluetooth speaker. Just charge it up, pair it your phone, and you are good to go. Buying a Bluetooth speaker can be a stressful affair, especially given the sheer multitude of options in the market. Bluetooth speakers come in all shapes and sizes - from compact, pocketable options to giant ones intended solely for home use. We have listed the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy in India across multiple price points to simplify your buying experience.

Best Bluetooth speakers under Rs. 2,000



JBL Go

Simply put, the JBL Go is one of the best budget Bluetooth speakers in the market. The speaker delivers crisp, clear and detailed sound and has an in-built microphone for phone calls. At 8.3 x 6.8 x 3.1 cm, the JBL Go is incredibly compact and it weighs just 158 grams. At 5 hours, the battery life is just about average though and the bass is tinny. The JBL Go is available for around Rs. 1,800 online, against an MRP of Rs. 2,699.

Logitech X50

The Logitech X50 has a sleek and compact design, a power output of 3W, and a 3.5mm input for legacy devices. The speaker weighs just 142 grams and comes with a 750mAh battery capable of providing up-to 5 hours of battery life, which is pretty average. The sound on offer is clear and detailed but bass is slightly lacking. The Logitech X50 has an MRP of Rs. 2,495 but can be found online for around Rs. 1,300, making it one of the best speakers under Rs. 2,000.

Noise Aqua Mini

The Noise Aqua Mini supports Bluetooth 4.2, has a power output of 5W, and a rubberised exterior for impact resistance. The biggest USP of the speaker is its IPX7 water resistance rating, which means it can withstand immersion in one metre of fresh water for up to half an hour. The speaker also has FM Radio support, a feature that will be appreciated by many.

For a single-driver speaker, the Noise Aqua Mini gets quite loud. Vocals and highs are delivered well, without any audible distortion even at full volume. Bass obviously lacks good punch but it doesn't feel flat either and the mid range isn't the most distinct at times. Battery life is good as it generally runs for a little more than the rated 10 hours. The Noise Aqua Mini has an MRP of Rs. 2,999 but can be found online for less than 2,000 rupees.

Best Bluetooth speakers under Rs. 5,000



JBL Flip 2 Black Edition

With two 40mm drivers and a dedicated bass port, the JBL Flip 2 delivers punchy bass, expressive mids and crisp and clear highs. The soundstage is a bit shallow but the level of clarity and detail is impressive. The speaker has an in-built microphone with echo and noise cancellation technologies, NFC for quick pairing and 12 watts of output power. The only downside is the relatively meagre 5 hour battery life but the stellar sound quality and great build quality more than make up for that. The Flip 2 can be found online for Rs. 3,999.

UE Roll 2

The Ultimate Ears Roll 2 is an IPX7 certified Bluetooth speaker that looks incredibly sleek and delivers 9 hours of battery life. The bass on offer is punchy and the sound is crisp and clear. The UE Roll 2 can connect to 2 Bluetooth devices at the same time and has a range of 65 feet. The speaker weighs just 330 grams and can be immersed in 1 metre of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. It was originally priced at Rs. 8,495 but can be now found online for around Rs. 3,500, making it one of our picks among the best speakers under Rs. 5,000.

The IP67-certified Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is an even better package overall. It delivers excellent 360-degree sound, with detailed mids and highs and gets very loud, without any audible distortion at full volume. It can be found online for around Rs. 5,800 but is often available for less than Rs. 5,000 during sales.

Anker SoundCore

The Anker SoundCore is a compact speaker that weighs 358 grams and has a range of 66 feet. With 6W drivers and a dedicated bass port, the SoundCore delivers deep and punchy bass and crisp highs. The mids are a bit lost in the sound mix but that is to be expected of a speaker of this size. The biggest USP of the speaker is its incredible 24 hour battery life, which far eclipses the competition. The Anker SoundCore can be found online for Rs. 2,999. Another variant, the SoundCore Boost, retails for Rs. 5,499 and adds IPX5 water resistance and boosts the power to 20W.

Best Bluetooth speakers under Rs. 10,000



Bose SoundLink Micro

The SoundLink Micro is a rugged and incredibly compact Bluetooth speaker that also delivers on the audio quality front. Bass is punchy, and mids and highs are well represented. You will be hard pressed to find a speaker this small that sound this good. It has an IPX7 water resistance rating, a tear-resistant silicone strap, a rugged case made of rubber, and an in-built microphone for phone calls. The only caveat is the battery life, which at 6 hours is pretty average. The speaker also provides voice access to Google Assistant and Siri. The Bose SoundLink Micro is priced at Rs. 8,990 and can be found online as well as offline from stores such as Chroma.

JBL Charge 3

The JBL Charge 3 comes with a 6,000mAh battery capable of providing up to 20 hours of play time, making it a stellar pick in this list of best speakers under Rs. 10,000. The speaker can be used to charge smartphones and tablets via USB. The Charge 3 is a great option for bass lovers. The passive bass radiator delivers deep and resounding bass which does not distort at high volume levels.

The speaker can connect to 3 Bluetooth devices at the same time and has a range of 65 feet. It also has noise and echo-cancelling microphones and provides one-touch access to Siri and Google Assistant. The fact that the Charge 3 is IPX7 water resistant and has a rugged rubber housing only adds to its appeal. The JBL Charge 3 has an MRP of Rs. 13,999 but can be regularly found online for less than 10,000 rupees.

UE Boom 2

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 offers 360 degree sound and is IPX7 water resistant which means it can be immersed in up to 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes. The speaker is shock proof as well and has a range of 100 feet. The two 45mm active drivers in tandem with the passive radiator deliver deep, resounding bass and crisp highs and the battery life, at up to 15 hours, is not too bad either. Siri + Google Assistant voice integration is just icing on the cake. The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 was launched at a price of Rs. 15,995 but can be now found online for Rs. 9,999.

Best Bluetooth speakers under Rs. 20,000



Bose SoundLink Mini 2

The Bose SoundLink Mini 2 is a sleek and compact Bluetooth speaker that delivers stellar sound for its size. The bass is tight and punchy, soundstage is wide and open and the clarity on offer is unparalleled for a Bluetooth speaker in this price point. The excellent build quality and rock solid connectivity add to the SoundLink 2's appeal. The battery life is a bit average at 10 hours though and you cannot pair two units of the speaker together for true stereo sound. The Bose Sound Link Mini 2 is priced at Rs. 16,200 and can be found online as well as offline from stores such as Chroma and Bose official retailers.

Sony SRS-XB41

The Sony SRS-XB41 is IP67 dust- and water-resistant and loaded with features designed to breathe life into parties. There are lights in front of the speaker that pulse in tune with the music, a Party Booster function that allows you to tap the speaker to produce sound effects and a Live Mode that adds a 3D effect to music and artificially widens the soundstage. The mids and highs are repressed but the bass is deep and resounding which should please party animals. The SRS-XB41 can be found for less than Rs. 14,000 online and is a great option for party lovers and those who value extravagance and volume over sound quality. This one surely deserves a spot in this list of best speakers under Rs. 20,000.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4

The biggest USP of the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 is its design. The circular speaker looks extremely sleek and contemporary and stands out from the crowd. It is a stretch to call it portable though - it is quite heavy and bulky and is best used as a home speaker. There is a passive radiator on the back which ensures thunderous bass. The mid-range is ever so slightly repressed but the level of clarity on offer is impressive and the highs are bright and crystal clear. Siri and Google Assistant can be evoked at the touch of a button and the speaker has a claimed battery life of 8 hours, which is just about average. The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 can be found on Harman Audio's official Indian website for Rs. 13,990.

Best Bluetooth speakers (premium)



Mass Fidelity Core

The Core is a wireless speaker system by a Canadian startup called Mass Fidelity that claims to offer 'better than stereo' sound. It uses a technique called Wave Field Synthesis to reconstruct the sound field physically. The end result is a speaker that sounds incredibly balanced, with a tight low end, stellar mids and crisp and pronounced highs. The soundstage is incredibly expansive due to which the bass and vocals seem to fill up the room from every corner. All is not smooth sailing though. The speaker lacks support for the aptX HD codec and the maximum volume level is lacking. At Rs. 33,999, this speaker is not cheap, but the class-leading sound quality on offer definitely makes it worth a buy.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+

The SoundLink Revolve+ is designed immaculately and delivers 360 degree sound that is crisp and detailed. The bass is tight and punchy, mids are expressive and detailed and the soundstage is wide and open. The speaker is constructed out of aluminium and the build-quality is top-notch. IPX4 splash resistance and a battery life of 14-15 hours further adds to its appeal. At Rs. 24,500, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is undoubtedly expensive, but it sounds excellent and looks and feels very premium.

