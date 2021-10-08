Top Picks on Home Theatre Systems Available Now

Home theatre systems provide cinema-like audio quality for an immersive experience. Here are a few popular options for you to check out.

1. Sony HT-RT40

Sony HT-RT40 is a 5.1 channel home theatre system consisting of an external subwoofer, a three-channel soundbar, and two tall-boy rear speakers. It features Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth for seamless audio streaming. This home theatre system is compatible with the Sony Music Center application for seamless access to media stored across different devices. In addition, it comes with USB, HDMI (ARC), and optical connectivity.

NFC Connectivity Sony HT-RT40 Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Tall boy Soundbar Home Theatre System ₹ 26,990 Sony HT-RT40 has an audio output of 600W.

2. Yamaha YHT-1840

Yamaha YHT-1840 offers powerful surround sound with its 5.1 channel configuration. In case you have to put all five speakers in the front, the home theatre system features Cinema Front technology for virtual surround sound. It also has an HDMI-in port that supports 4K streaming. This home theatre system comes with Dialogue Level Adjustment technology for clearer and crisper dialogues and vocals.

Virtual Surround Sound Yamaha YHT-1840 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Home Theater System with Dolby and DTS ₹ 31,400 Yamaha YHT-1840 comes with an eco-power mode for said 20 percent less power consumption.

3. Tronica Cowin

Tronica Cowin is a 7.1 channel home theatre system; seven wired satellite speakers with audio output of 60W each and a subwoofer sporting multi-coloured LED lighting. It features an SD card slot and a USB port on the front control panel. In addition, it offers Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. According to the company, this home theatre system is an ideal companion for gaming or streaming music.

LED Lighting TRONICA COWIN Series 7.1 Channel Home Theatre System – Bluetooth, USB,FM, SD, RCA Inputs,AUX, LED TV Supported 4 Inch Active Subwoofer, 3” Passive Radiator, Vivid Lights, Wireless Remote ₹ 2,666 Tronica Cowin has hang-notches at the back of each satellite speaker for easy wall mounting.

4. boAt Aavante Bar 1500

boAt Aavante Bar 1500 is packed with connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, HDMI (ARC), optical, and AUX. It comes with a soundbar and a wired subwoofer with audio output of 120W. The home theatre system features 2.1 channel surround sound for an enhanced cinematic experience. In addition, it packs news, movies, music and 3D Equaliser modes for optimised audio output.

Wide Connectivity boAt Aavante Bar 1500 2.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar with 120W boAt Signature Sound, Wired Subwoofer, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Entertainment EQ Modes and Sleek Finish (Black) ₹ 4,999 boAt Aavante Bar 1500 sports a sleek design with a premium finish.

5. JBL Cinema SB231

JBL Cinema SB231 is a 2.1 channel home theatre system with audio output of 110W. It has a wired subwoofer with Dolby Digital for deep bass. The system offers wide connectivity, including HDMI (ARC), Bluetooth, and optical. In addition, it comes with dedicated Party, Movie, and Sports presets for a more personalised experience.

Deep Bass JBL Cinema SB231, 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Deep Bass, Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) ₹ 7,449 JBL Cinema SB231 has a 1.5kg soundbar and a 2.8kg subwoofer.

6. boAt Aavante Bar 1250

boAt Aavante Bar 1250 is a 2.1 channel wireless home theatre soundbar that comes with a 40W soundbar and a 40W wired subwoofer. It offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, and USB. Also, it comes with a remote control that lets you seamlessly switch between various equaliser modes.

Sleek Design boAt Aavante Bar 1250 80 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Premium Black) ₹ 4,999 boAt Aavante Bar 1250 has a sleek and contemporary design.

Top Picks on Home Theatre Systems Available Now

Product Name Price in India Yamaha YHT-1840 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Home Theater System with Dolby and DTS ₹ 31,400 Sony HT-RT40 Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Tall boy Soundbar Home Theatre System ₹ 26,990 boAt Aavante Bar 1250 80 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Premium Black) ₹ 4,999 TRONICA COWIN Series 7.1 Channel Home Theatre System – Bluetooth, USB,FM, SD, RCA Inputs,AUX, LED TV Supported 4 Inch Active Subwoofer, 3” Passive Radiator, Vivid Lights, Wireless Remote ₹ 2,666 boAt Aavante Bar 1500 2.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar with 120W boAt Signature Sound, Wired Subwoofer, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Entertainment EQ Modes and Sleek Finish (Black) ₹ 4,999 JBL Cinema SB231, 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Deep Bass, Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) ₹ 7,449

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.