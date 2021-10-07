Popular HD (720p) Projectors With Deals and Offers

Projectors are commonly used in offices and schools for presentations and educational purposes. Check out this list of some of the most popular HD projectors.

1. Everycom X8

Everycom X8 is rated at 3,200 lumens with a lamp life of up to 32,000 hours, the company says. It is claimed to be capable of projecting 36 to 200-inch images within a distance of 3.8 to 18.96 ft. The projector also is compatible with tripod and ceiling mount supports.

Large Screen Size Everycom X8 Native 720P (Full HD 1080p Support) 3200 Lumens | Large 200-inch Display Home Theatre LED Projector with HDMI + VGA + Aux + USB Connectivity - (Black) ₹ 9,499 Everycom X8 comes with built-in speakers that can be connected to external speakers.

2. Visitek V3 Miracast

Visitek V3 Miracast supports wireless screen mirroring with Android and iOS devices using the Miracast application. It is rated at 2,7000 lumens brightness with a contrast ratio of 1500:1. The projector has a picture projection size of up to 150 inches. In addition, it packs a GPU for processing videos directly through the USB connection.

Wireless Mirroring Visitek V3 Miracast HD 720p (1080p Support)| 2700 L (240 ANSI) with 150" (3.8 m) Display LED Projector |USB ,VGA ,HDMI,SD Card,Audio Out I WiFi Connectvity for Casting only| (V42V32) ( Black) ₹ 8,490 Visitek V3 Miracast is claimed to have a lamp life of up to 45,000 hours.

3. Wzatco M6

Wzatco M6 is a mini projector weighing only 1.6kg that comes with a leather handle for portability. It is rated at 3300 lumens brightness with a contrast ratio of 4000:1. The projector has a built-in 6W stereo speaker setup that can function as a soundbar thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity.

Bluetooth Speaker WZATCO M6 HD 720P (1080P Support) | 3300 lumens 390 ANSI Cinema Portable LED Projector Bluetooth 5.0 HDMI USB Compatible with TV Stick (M6 White with Bag) ₹ 11,490 Wzatco M6 has a picture projection size of up to 160 inches.

4. Visitek V6

Visitek V6 has a lamp life of up to 45,000 hours, the company claims. It comes with an inbuilt AndroidOS with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. This offers easy access to the internet and app-based media content. The projector has a brightness rating of 3,300 lumens with a contrast ratio of 2000:1.

Inbuilt AndroidOS Visitek V6 Smart Android HD 720p (1080p Support) | 3300L (390 ANSI) & 210 " (5.3 m) Large Display LED Projector | AV, VGA, 2X HDMI, USB, mSD |Android 6 | wifi |Bluetooth| 4D Keystone | ( V46V63 ) (Black) ₹ 11,990 Visitek V6 comes with 5W stereo speakers.

5. Egate K9

Egate K9 is powered by a quad-core processor and runs on Android 6.0. It features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity with HDMI, USB, and VGA slots. The projector has a brightness rating of 3,000 lumens with a claimed lamp life of up to 30,000 hours.

Wide Connectivity Egate K9 Android 720p (1080p Support) , 3000 L (360 ANSI ) with 180 " Large Display LED Projector | VGA , AV, HDMI , SD Card , USB Connectivity | (E11k63) (Black) ₹ 13,990 Egate K9 has a picture projection size of up to 180 inches.

6. Xelectron C9

Xelectron C9 is rated at 3,800 lumens brightness with a contrast ratio of 2000:1. The projector has a lamp life of up to 60,000 hours, as per the company. It is claimed to project a clear image between a distance of 3.5 to 16.7 ft. Also, it has a picture projection size of 42 to 200 inches.

Low Noise Fan XElectron C9 HD 720p (1080p Support) | 3800 Lumen (380 ANSI) with 180 inch Display LED Projector | AV, HDMI, USB, VGA, Audio Out Connectivity | 2021 Release ₹ 9,990 Xelectron C9 has a low noise fan for quieter operation.

7. Everycom X9

Everycom X9 has a projection distance of up to 23.29 ft and a picture projection size of 45 to 200 inches, the company claims. It has a lamp life of up to 50,000 hours. The projector is rated at 6,000 lumens brightness with a contrast ratio of 5,000:1.

Long-Lasting Lamp Everycom X9 Home & Business Native 720p HD with 6000 Lumens LED Projector [2020 Upgrade] ₹ 14,950 Everycom X9 comes with 5W stereo speakers.

Popular HD (720p) Projectors With Deals and Offers

Product Name Price in India Everycom X9 Home & Business Native 720p HD with 6000 Lumens LED Projector [2020 Upgrade] ₹ 14,950 Visitek V6 Smart Android HD 720p (1080p Support) | 3300L (390 ANSI) & 210 " (5.3 m) Large Display LED Projector | AV, VGA, 2X HDMI, USB, mSD |Android 6 | wifi |Bluetooth| 4D Keystone | ( V46V63 ) (Black) ₹ 11,990 WZATCO M6 HD 720P (1080P Support) | 3300 lumens 390 ANSI Cinema Portable LED Projector Bluetooth 5.0 HDMI USB Compatible with TV Stick (M6 White with Bag) ₹ 11,490 XElectron C9 HD 720p (1080p Support) | 3800 Lumen (380 ANSI) with 180 inch Display LED Projector | AV, HDMI, USB, VGA, Audio Out Connectivity | 2021 Release ₹ 9,990 Everycom X8 Native 720P (Full HD 1080p Support) 3200 Lumens | Large 200-inch Display Home Theatre LED Projector with HDMI + VGA + Aux + USB Connectivity - (Black) ₹ 9,499 Visitek V3 Miracast HD 720p (1080p Support)| 2700 L (240 ANSI) with 150" (3.8 m) Display LED Projector |USB ,VGA ,HDMI,SD Card,Audio Out I WiFi Connectvity for Casting only| (V42V32) ( Black) ₹ 8,490 Egate K9 Android 720p (1080p Support) , 3000 L (360 ANSI ) with 180 " Large Display LED Projector | VGA , AV, HDMI , SD Card , USB Connectivity | (E11k63) (Black) ₹ 13,990

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.