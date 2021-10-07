Technology News
Popular HD (720p) Projectors With Deals and Offers

These projectors have great deals and offers available.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 October 2021 23:27 IST
Popular HD (720p) Projectors With Deals and Offers

Replace your television with one of these projectors and get discounts when you do

Projectors are commonly used in offices and schools for presentations and educational purposes. Check out this list of some of the most popular HD projectors.

1. Everycom X8

Everycom X8 is rated at 3,200 lumens with a lamp life of up to 32,000 hours, the company says. It is claimed to be capable of projecting 36 to 200-inch images within a distance of 3.8 to 18.96 ft. The projector also is compatible with tripod and ceiling mount supports. 

Large Screen Size
Everycom X8 Native 720P (Full HD 1080p Support) 3200 Lumens | Large 200-inch Display Home Theatre LED Projector with HDMI + VGA + Aux + USB Connectivity - (Black)
Everycom X8 Native 720P (Full HD 1080p Support) 3200 Lumens | Large 200-inch Display Home Theatre LED Projector with HDMI + VGA + Aux + USB Connectivity - (Black)
₹ 9,499

Everycom X8 comes with built-in speakers that can be connected to external speakers.

2. Visitek V3 Miracast

Visitek V3 Miracast supports wireless screen mirroring with Android and iOS devices using the Miracast application. It is rated at 2,7000 lumens brightness with a contrast ratio of 1500:1. The projector has a picture projection size of up to 150 inches. In addition, it packs a GPU for processing videos directly through the USB connection.

Wireless Mirroring
Visitek V3 Miracast HD 720p (1080p Support)| 2700 L (240 ANSI) with 150" (3.8 m) Display LED Projector |USB ,VGA ,HDMI,SD Card,Audio Out I WiFi Connectvity for Casting only| (V42V32) ( Black)
Visitek V3 Miracast HD 720p (1080p Support)| 2700 L (240 ANSI) with 150" (3.8 m) Display LED Projector |USB ,VGA ,HDMI,SD Card,Audio Out I WiFi Connectvity for Casting only| (V42V32) ( Black)
₹ 8,490

Visitek V3 Miracast is claimed to have a lamp life of up to 45,000 hours.

3. Wzatco M6

Wzatco M6 is a mini projector weighing only 1.6kg that comes with a leather handle for portability. It is rated at 3300 lumens brightness with a contrast ratio of 4000:1. The projector has a built-in 6W stereo speaker setup that can function as a soundbar thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity.

Bluetooth Speaker
WZATCO M6 HD 720P (1080P Support) | 3300 lumens 390 ANSI Cinema Portable LED Projector Bluetooth 5.0 HDMI USB Compatible with TV Stick (M6 White with Bag)
WZATCO M6 HD 720P (1080P Support) | 3300 lumens 390 ANSI Cinema Portable LED Projector Bluetooth 5.0 HDMI USB Compatible with TV Stick (M6 White with Bag)
₹ 11,490

Wzatco M6 has a picture projection size of up to 160 inches.

4. Visitek V6

Visitek V6 has a lamp life of up to 45,000 hours, the company claims. It comes with an inbuilt AndroidOS with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. This offers easy access to the internet and app-based media content. The projector has a brightness rating of 3,300 lumens with a contrast ratio of 2000:1.

Inbuilt AndroidOS
Visitek V6 Smart Android HD 720p (1080p Support) | 3300L (390 ANSI) & 210 " (5.3 m) Large Display LED Projector | AV, VGA, 2X HDMI, USB, mSD |Android 6 | wifi |Bluetooth| 4D Keystone | ( V46V63 ) (Black)
Visitek V6 Smart Android HD 720p (1080p Support) | 3300L (390 ANSI) & 210 " (5.3 m) Large Display LED Projector | AV, VGA, 2X HDMI, USB, mSD |Android 6 | wifi |Bluetooth| 4D Keystone | ( V46V63 ) (Black)
₹ 11,990

Visitek V6 comes with 5W stereo speakers.

5. Egate K9

Egate K9 is powered by a quad-core processor and runs on Android 6.0. It features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity with HDMI, USB, and VGA slots. The projector has a brightness rating of 3,000 lumens with a claimed lamp life of up to 30,000 hours.

Wide Connectivity
Egate K9 Android 720p (1080p Support) , 3000 L (360 ANSI ) with 180 " Large Display LED Projector | VGA , AV, HDMI , SD Card , USB Connectivity | (E11k63) (Black)
Egate K9 Android 720p (1080p Support) , 3000 L (360 ANSI ) with 180 " Large Display LED Projector | VGA , AV, HDMI , SD Card , USB Connectivity | (E11k63) (Black)
₹ 13,990

Egate K9 has a picture projection size of up to 180 inches.

6. Xelectron C9

Xelectron C9 is rated at 3,800 lumens brightness with a contrast ratio of 2000:1. The projector has a lamp life of up to 60,000 hours, as per the company. It is claimed to project a clear image between a distance of 3.5 to 16.7 ft. Also, it has a picture projection size of 42 to 200 inches.

Low Noise Fan
XElectron C9 HD 720p (1080p Support) | 3800 Lumen (380 ANSI) with 180 inch Display LED Projector | AV, HDMI, USB, VGA, Audio Out Connectivity | 2021 Release
XElectron C9 HD 720p (1080p Support) | 3800 Lumen (380 ANSI) with 180 inch Display LED Projector | AV, HDMI, USB, VGA, Audio Out Connectivity | 2021 Release
₹ 9,990

Xelectron C9 has a low noise fan for quieter operation.

7. Everycom X9

Everycom X9 has a projection distance of up to 23.29 ft and a picture projection size of 45 to 200 inches, the company claims. It has a lamp life of up to 50,000 hours. The projector is rated at 6,000 lumens brightness with a contrast ratio of 5,000:1.

Long-Lasting Lamp
Everycom X9 Home & Business Native 720p HD with 6000 Lumens LED Projector [2020 Upgrade]
Everycom X9 Home & Business Native 720p HD with 6000 Lumens LED Projector [2020 Upgrade]
₹ 14,950

Everycom X9 comes with 5W stereo speakers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
