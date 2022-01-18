32-inch TVs can prove to be a great option as they can fit in to places such as small rooms or offices that do not have much space to spare. They can be mounted on a wall, be kept on a table or used as a screen for a desktop PC. A small 32-inch TV can be easily carried to various places, such as from a bedroom to dining room in case there is a small gathering and you do not want have enough space in your bedroom. In case you are looking for a smaller TV, here are some options that you can check out.

1. Mi TV 4A Pro L32M5-AL

Mi TV 4A Pro L32M5-AL is an Android smart TV that features a built-in Chromecast for streaming content from other smart devices. In addition, it can be voice-controlled via Google Assistant. This TV is equipped with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD technology for great surround sound.

Built-In Chromecast Mi TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android LED TV (Black) | With Data Saver ₹ 19,999 Mi TV 4A Pro L32M5-AL has an HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) resolution with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

2. Samsung T4340 (2020)

Samsung T4340 is an LED smart TV that has an HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) resolution with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It features a Personal Computer mode that enables users to work on Excel and Word documents from the cloud. Also, it comes with two HDMI ports and a USB port.

Personal Computer Mode Samsung (32 Inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV ₹ 17,999 The speakers of Samsung T4340 deliver 20W audio output and its Music Player feature turns the TV into a virtual music system.

3. OnePlus TV 32Y1 (2020)

OnePlus TV 32Y1 is an Android smart TV that has an HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) resolution. It features two HDMI ports and two USB ports. The TV is equipped with 20W box speakers with Dolby Audio technology. It sports a bezel-less design with a screen to body ratio of 91.4 percent.

Dolby Audio OnePlus Y Series 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black) (2020 Model) ₹ 16,999 OnePlus TV 32Y1 features a built-in Chromecast and users can access Google Assistant with the press of a button.

4. LG 32LM563BPTC (2020)

LG 32LM563BPTC is a smart TV that runs on WebOS. It is packed with features like screen mirroring and a mini TV browser. It has an HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) display with a 50Hz refresh rate. Also, the TV is fitted with 10W down-firing speakers.

Screen Mirroring LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV ₹ 17,499 LG 32LM563BPTC comes with a picture-in-picture mode for simultaneously watching TV and browsing the internet.

5. Redmi L32M6-RA

Redmi L32M6-RA has an HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. It features two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a 3.5 mm port. Also, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

Wide Viewing Angle Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA (Black) (2021 Model) | With Android 11 ₹ 13,499 Redmi L32M6-RA is a smart TV with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

6. Mi TV 4A L32M6-EI

Mi TV 4A L32M6-EI is fitted with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD sound. It is an Android smart TV that comes with features like built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Kids Mode and more. The TV sports a bezel-less design with a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

Bezel-Less Design Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 4A|L32M6-EI (Grey) ₹ 15,499 Mi TV 4A L32M6-EI has an HD-Ready (1366x768 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

7. Kodak 32HDX7XPRO (2020)

Kodak 32HDX7XPRO is an Android smart TV with features like voice search, inbuilt Chromecast and more. It is equipped with three HDMI and two USB ports. Its A+ grade panel has an HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Sleek Design Kodak 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Certified Android LED TV 32HDX7XPRO (Black) (2020 Model) ₹ 12,490 Kodak 32HDX7XPRO has 24W speakers that deliver immersive surround sound.

8. TCL 32P30S

TCL 32P30S has 20W box speakers with Dolby Audio technology. It comes with the Smart Sound feature that automatically adjusts the sound volume according to the type of TV programme. It has an HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Smart Sound TCL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV 32P30S (Black) ₹ 15,499 TCL 32P30S is equipped with two HDMI and two USB ports.

Best Deals on Popular 32-Inch TVs to Look At

Product Name Price in India Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA (Black) (2021 Model) | With Android 11 ₹ 13,499 Mi TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android LED TV (Black) | With Data Saver ₹ 19,999 OnePlus Y Series 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black) (2020 Model) ₹ 16,999 LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV ₹ 17,499 Samsung (32 Inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV ₹ 17,999 Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 4A|L32M6-EI (Grey) ₹ 15,499 Kodak 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Certified Android LED TV 32HDX7XPRO (Black) (2020 Model) ₹ 12,490 TCL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV 32P30S (Black) ₹ 15,499

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.