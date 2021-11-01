This is a great time to be looking for an upgrade to your home television. Large screen TVs of 55-inches and above are now quite affordable, and come with features like 4K resolution, HDR 10, and even Dolby Atmos sound in some cases. All of these features used to be limited to only the highest end devices, but specially with the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale going on right now, you can get a new TV at a really great price. So what are you waiting for, check out our picks!

1. Redmi X55|L55M6-RA (2021)

Redmi X55|L55M6-RA is a 4K ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) TV that comes with 60Hz refresh rate, and offers 178-degree viewing angles. The TV comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. It packs 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual: X surround sound technologies. Other smart TV features include Android TV 10, and Kids Mode with Parental Lock.

Kids Mode Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55|L55M6-RA (Black) (2021 Model) ₹ 40,999 Redmi X55 comes with three HDMI ports, two USB ports and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity.

2. Sony Bravia KD-55X80AJ (2021)

Sony Bravia KD-55X80AJ is a 4K ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) TV that comes with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an X1 processor, and features a 4K X-Reality Pro engine for high-quality picture reproduction. Other features include Motionflow XR100 for sharp images. The TV is equipped with 20W X-Balanced speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Ambient Optimisation.

4K X-Reality Pro Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80AJ (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility ₹ 77,990 Sony Bravia KD-55X80AJ features four HDMI, and two USB ports for connectivity.

OnePlus Q1

3. OnePlus Q1 Series (55Q1IN-1)

OnePlus Q1 Series is a 4K ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) TV that comes with HDR10+ support and Dolby vision certification, the company says. The display is paired with 50W Dolby Atmos speakers (2 speakers + 2 subwoofers). The TV is powered by a quad core processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM and 16GB storage. Other smart TV features include built-in Chromecast, OxygenPlay VOD selection and Bluetooth stereo mode.

Great Audio OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV 55Q1N-1 ₹ 62,899 OnePlus Q1 Series TV comes with four HDMI, and three USB ports for connectivity.

4. Mi 4X|L55M5-5XIN

The Mi TV 4X is a 4K ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) TV that features a vivid picture engine for high-quality picture reproduction. The TV sports 20W Dolby Atmos speakers and DTS-HD technology for great audio experience. Other smart TV features include built-in Wi-Fi, PatchWall, Google Assistant and Data Saver.

Data Saver Mi LED TV 4X 138.8 cm (55 Inches) Ultra HD Android TV (Black) ₹ 34,999 The Mi TV 4X supports 4K HDR 10 and comes with three HDMI and two USB ports.

5. Samsung UA55AUE60AKLXL (2021)

The Samsung UA55AUE60AKLXL is a 4K ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) TV with 60Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR 10+, UHD Dimming and comes with an Auto Game Mode. The TV comes with 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus and Q Symphony technologies for great audio experience. The bundled remote features hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video platforms.

Auto Game Mode Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE60AKLXL (Black) (2021 Model) ₹ 51,990 The Samsung UA55AUE60AKLXL comes with three HDMI and a single USB port for connectivity.

Hisense 55A73F

6. Hisense 55A73F

Hisense 55A73F is a 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) TV that comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with features like Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+, and HLG support. The TV has a 102W 6-Speaker System by JBL with Dolby Atmos. The TV is powered by a quad-core processor, which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage.

JBL Speaker System Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 55A73F (Black) (2020 Model) | With JBL 6 Speaker System ₹ 46,990 Connectivity options on Hisense 55A73F include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

7. iFFALCON 55K71 (2021)

iFFALCON 55K71 is a 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) TV that comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, and features like HDR10 support as well as micro dimming. The TV has 30W Dolby Audio speakers, and offers hands-free voice control. Connectivity options on the TV include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Bluetooth.

Voice Control iFFALCON 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 55K71 (Sliver) (2021 Model)| With Voice Control ₹ 35,990 iFFALCON 55K71 has a slim-bezel design, and it runs Android 9.0.

