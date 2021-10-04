Technology News
Best Smart TV Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

Here are the best deals for smart TVs you can find on Amazon right now

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 October 2021 13:36 IST
Best Smart TV Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

The Sony 55X80AJ is available for Rs. 77,990 on Amazon right now

Highlights
  • The TCL 55C715 is a 2020 model, but still relevant
  • AmazonBasics TVs run on Fire TV Edition software
  • Sony has heavily discounted its 55X80AJ TV

If you're looking to buy a new television right now, Amazon has a number of deals that might be attractive. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 is now underway, and there are numerous deals for buyers looking to capitalise on the sales and festive season in India. Our selections cover options across the price range, and also look into different sizes and feature sets. Here are our top picks for the best deals on Amazon right now.

Redmi TV X Series 4K Ultra-HD LED Android LED TV

Available in three sizes - 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches, the Redmi TV X Series is among the most affordable, fully-specified, big screen Ultra-HD TVs you can buy right now. With Android TV and PatchWall, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, this is a worthwhile option to consider.

The 50-inch X50 model is currently priced at Rs. 32,999 on Amazon, with additional coupon discounts, card discounts with select HDFC Bank cards, and no-cost EMI schemes available as well.

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD LED TV

The AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD LED TV range is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch size options, and is unique in that it runs Fire TV Edition software for smart functionality. The television also offers support for Dolby Vision HDR, and works with most streaming apps and services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV.

The 43-inch AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD LED TV is priced at Rs. 24,499 during the Great Indian Festival sale, with prices going up to Rs. 39,999 for the 55-inch version. Additional bank offers with HDFC Bank and no-cost EMI schemes are available, as well.

TCL 55C715 Ultra-HD Android QLED TV

Although launched in 2020, the TCL 55C715 Ultra-HD QLED TV is still a decent pick, with Android TV, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, good software, and bright, detailed picture. The Android TV UI allows users to install most popular apps and streaming services through the Google Play Store.

The TV is available on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale for Rs. 52,999, down from its original price by around Rs. 3,000. There are also additional bank offers with HDFC Bank, as well as no-cost EMI schemes.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition LED TV

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is available in two sizes - 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full-HD - and has a screen-focused design, smart connectivity with Android TV and the PatchWall UI, plenty of ports for device connectivity, and decent, reliable picture performance.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the 32-inch variant is available for Rs. 15,499, while the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 25,999. Additional coupon discounts, bank offers with HDFC Bank, and no-cost EMI schemes are available as well.

Sony 55X80AJ Ultra-HD Smart Android LED TV

The Sony 55X80AJ is an impressive premium television, with Android TV using the Google TV user interface, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, and the Sony X1 4K HDR processor. For sound, the TV has 20W speakers, and supports AirPlay and Google Chromecast.

Typically priced at over Rs. 1,00,000 in regular retail stores, the Sony 55X80AJ is available for Rs. 77,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Additional coupon discounts, bank offers with HDFC Bank, and no-cost EMI schemes are available as well.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Best Smart TV Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021
