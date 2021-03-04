Technology News
ZTE Preparing Electric Vehicle Product Line, Company Confirms

ZTE hasn’t disclosed yet if it will supply parts for partner companies or launch its own branded vehicles.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 March 2021 11:51 IST
ZTE Preparing Electric Vehicle Product Line, Company Confirms

The Shenzhen-based company did not say whether the product line will supply parts for partner companies

Highlights
  • Chinese tech firms have been stepping up their focus on electric vehicles
  • ZTE's rival Huawei is planning to make EVs under its own brand
  • Industry forecasts put China's NEV sales at 1.8 million units this year

Telecoms equipment maker ZTE is joining a number of Chinese technology companies entering the electric vehicle market as it looks to build a team for a new product line, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

The Shenzhen-based company did not say whether the product line will supply parts for partner companies, or whether the company would be producing its own branded vehicles.

Chinese technology firms have been stepping up their focus on electric vehicles (EVs) in the world's biggest car market, as Beijing promotes greener vehicles as a means of reducing air pollution.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that ZTE's rival Huawei is planning to make EVs under its own brand and could launch some models this year.

A Huawei spokesman denied it had EV ambitions of its own, beyond supplying technology to partners.

Asian technology companies, including Baidu, have announced plans to make their own cars, while Shenzhen-based dronemaker DJI is building an engineering team to work on self-driving technologies.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), including pure battery electric vehicles as well as plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, are expected to make up 20 percent of China's overall annual auto sales by 2025.

Industry forecasts put China's NEV sales at 1.8 million units this year, up from about 1.3 million in 2020.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

Further reading: ZTE, Huawei
