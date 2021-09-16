Technology News
Xpeng-Backed Startup Says to Deliver Flying Cars in 2024

Xpeng Heitech's flying car will also be able to drive on road.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 September 2021 12:43 IST
The startup, founded in 2013 and funded by Xpeng and Xpeng's Chief Executive He Xiaopeng

Highlights
  • Xpeng Heitech now employs 400 people and will expand workforce
  • The electric flying car will be able to drive over 600 kilometres on road
  • Regulators in China have yet rolled out details rules on flying vehicles

Xpeng Heitech, a flying car startup backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng, said on Wednesday that it would deliver flying cars to customers in 2024.

The startup, founded in 2013 and funded by Xpeng and Xpeng's Chief Executive He Xiaopeng, now employs 400 people and will expand workforce to have 700 people by the end of this year, company's founder Zhao Deli told World New Energy Vehicle Congress.

Xpeng Heitech's model will be able to drive on road, Zhao said. The electric flying car will be able to drive over 600 kilometres (370 miles) on road with single charge but Zhao did not say how far it can fly each time.

Other automakers that are developing flying cars in China include Geely's Terrafugia, which is building a factory in central city of Wuhan. Volkswagen AG is also studying the industry in China.

Regulators in China, however, have yet rolled out details rules on the flying vehicles.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

