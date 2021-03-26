Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Said to Plan Electric Vehicle Production Using Great Wall Motors’ Factory

Xiaomi will aim its electric vehicles at the mass market, in line with the broader positioning of its electronics products, as per sources.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 March 2021 09:44 IST
Xiaomi Said to Plan Electric Vehicle Production Using Great Wall Motors’ Factory

Alongside smartphones, Xiaomi makes dozens of Internet-connected devices including scooters

Highlights
  • Great Wall hasn't before offered manufacturing service to other companie
  • The companies plan to announce the partnership as soon as early next week
  • Xiaomi plans to launch its first EV around 2023

China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race.

The tech firm's stock price jumped as much as 6.71 percent in early Friday trade after Reuters reported the plan. Great Wall's Hong Kong stock rose more than 8 percent and its Shanghai shares gained than more than 7 percent.

Xiaomi, one of the world's biggest smartphone makers, is in talks to use one of Great Wall's plants in China to make EVs under its own brand, said two of the people, who declined to be identified as the information is not public.

Xiaomi will aim its EVs at the mass market, in line with the broader positioning of its electronics products, the two people said.

Great Wall, which has not before offered manufacturing services to other companies, will provide engineering consultancy to speed up the project, said one of the people.

Both companies plan to announce the partnership as soon as early next week, said one of the people.

Xiaomi and Great Wall declined to comment.

The plan comes as eight-year-old Xiaomi seeks to diversify its revenue streams from the smartphone business which accounts for the bulk of its income but carries razor-thin profit margins. It flagged on Wednesday rising costs from a global chip shortage and reported quarterly revenue below market estimates.

The move also comes against the backdrop of automakers and tech firms working closer together to develop smarter vehicles with technology such as smart cabins and autonomous driving.

Chinese search engine provider Baidu said in January it plans to make EVs using an auto plant owned by Geely - an automaker with aspirations to offer engineering consultancy and contract manufacturing.

Reuters has also reported Apple and Huawei's respective auto ambitions.

Xiaomi's founder and chief executive, Lei Jun, believes the firm's expertise in hardware manufacturing will help accelerate the design and production of its EVs, one of the people said.

Alongside smartphones, Xiaomi makes dozens of Internet-connected devices including scooters, air purifiers, and rice cookers.

The firm plans to launch its first EV around 2023, one of the people said. It will enable its cars to connect with other devices in its product eco-system, the people said.

Baoding-based Great Wall, China's biggest pickup truck maker, this year launched a standalone brand for electric and smart vehicles. It is also building an EV factory in China with Germany's BMW.

The automaker sold 1.11 million vehicles last year helped by the popularity of models such as the P-series pickup truck and Ora EVs. It is currently building its first factory in Thailand.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, electric vehicle, electric car
Google Stadia May Add Touchscreen Controls on Android: Report

Related Stories

Xiaomi Said to Plan Electric Vehicle Production Using Great Wall Motors’ Factory
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  2. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Since 2018 Launch
  3. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  5. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  7. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI
  8. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  9. Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Auctioned: See It Here
  10. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. New York Times Digital NFT Article Sells for $563,000
  2. Xiaomi Said to Plan Electric Vehicle Production Using Great Wall Motors’ Factory
  3. Google Stadia May Add Touchscreen Controls on Android: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy A70s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports
  5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC Announced With Features Borrowed From Flagship Snapdragon 888
  6. Spotify Desktop App, Web Player Get New Design, Indian Users Get Synced Lyrics
  7. Realme 8-Series 5G Variants to Launch in India ‘Soon’, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  8. Realme Holi Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones, Smart TVs, Earphones, and More
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Could Launch in India Next Week, European Variant Gets Galaxy S21 Camera Features: Reports
  10. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Over-Ear ANC Headphones With Up to 35 Hours Battery Life Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com