Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched

Mijia Scooter 1S weighs 12.5kg, and can take a load of up to 100kg.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 22 April 2020 13:55 IST
Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched

Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S features disc brakes with ABS (antilock braking system)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has launched a new electric scooter in China
  • The Mijia Scooter 1S is priced at CNY 1,999
  • The scooter has a range of 30km on a single charge

Mijia Scooter 1S is the latest electric scooter to join the Mi ecosystem of products. While you don't see too many electric scooters - especially ones that aren't as large as regular petrol-driven scooters - in India, this kind of vehicle is very popular in the rest of the world. Xiaomi has been marketing a range of compact electric scooters for some time now in its home market of China, and it has now launched Mijia Scooter 1S. Priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,700), the Mijia Scooter 1S is currently available on various e-commerce platforms in China with the option to ship internationally.

Mijia Scooter 1S features

The Mijia Scooter 1S has a range of 30km on a full charge, with a DC motor that is rated for up to 3,000 hours of use, according to report by Gizmochina. The scooter is capable of a top speed of 25kms per hour, and features disc brakes with ABS (antilock braking system). The scooter weighs just 12.5kg, and can take up to 100kg of load on its footboard during operation.

The scooter additionally features various operation modes, including energy saving, normal, and sports mode. There's also a display at the top that serves as a dashboard; this gives varied information about the scooter including speed, battery, and any issues with the scooter. The tires are inflatable, and the body of the scooter is made with aircraft-grade aluminium alloy.

The small size and folding mechanism make this scooter ideal for short-range commuting and quick runs in the neighbourhood. The scooter is already available to buy on some Chinese e-commerce sites, although the price is considerably higher with international shipping. There's no word on when or if the product will be launched in India, but Xiaomi has been bringing some of its unique ecosystem products to the country, including the recently announced Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P which is priced at Rs. 17,999.

Ali Pardiwala

