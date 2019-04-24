Technology News

Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Bicycle Touts 120km Range With a Price Tag of CNY 2,999

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 17:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Bicycle Touts 120km Range With a Price Tag of CNY 2,999

Xiaomi Himo T1 houses a li-ion battery with a total capacity of 14,000mAh

Highlights

Himo T1 is expected to start shipping on June 4 in China

It follows the launch of Himo V1 and Himo C20

The new Xiaomi e-bike sports 90mm wide tires

Xiaomi is doubling down on its transportation offerings with the launch of the new Himo T1 electric bicycle, which can more accurately be described as an electric moped. Part of the company-backed Himo brand, the Himo T1 follows the launch of the company's Himo V1 and Himo C20 folding e-bikes. The company has also introduced Mi Bicycle and Mi Electric Scooter in the past. The Himo T1 sports a simple design with 90mm wide tires, and includes features like one-button start, multi-function combination switch, and a digital display.

Listed on the company's crowdfunding platform like other Himo e-bikes, Himo T1 carries a price-tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,700) and will be shipped by Shanghai Ximo Electric Technology, which will also handle the after-sales support for the e-moped. It is expected to start shipping on June 4, 2019 in China. There is no word on whether the company plans to bring it to other markets.

As per the company listing, Xiaomi's Himo T1 packs a li-ion battery with a total capacity of 14,000mAh with a nominal voltage of 48V, providing 14Ah/ 28Ah energy options. With the 14Ah option, the electric bicycle will be able to travel up to 60km, whereas the 28Ah option will last up to 120km.

Additionally, the company has included a front suspension fork, dual coilover rear suspension, hydraulic disc brake on the front, and drum brake on the rear. Xiaomi claims a dry braking distance of 4.5 metres. Further, the bike's headlight is derived from the HIMO English Logo element and offers up to 18,000cd brightness. Like many mopeds, the Himo T1 also packs pedals but they are mostly present to make the bike legal as an electric bicycle.

There is no word on the top speed of the Himo T1. It weighs 53kg and measures 1515x665x1025mm. It will be released in three colours - Red, Gray, and White. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Himo T1, Himo T1, Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo Y17 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Gets Listed by Company in India
LG Display Calls for Patience in 2019 as Weak Smartphones, OLED Costs Weigh
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Bicycle Touts 120km Range With a Price Tag of CNY 2,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  2. Reliance Jio to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV at Rs. 600 a Month: Report
  3. Lenovo Z6 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  4. Windows 10 May 2019 Update Won't Install if a USB Drive is Plugged In
  5. Mi LED Smart Bulb With Claimed '11-Year Life' Launched in India by Xiaomi
  6. Vivo Y17 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official in India
  7. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  8. Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  9. Infinix Smart 3 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Apple Sued for $1 Billion by Teenager: Here's Why
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.