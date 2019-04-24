Xiaomi is doubling down on its transportation offerings with the launch of the new Himo T1 electric bicycle, which can more accurately be described as an electric moped. Part of the company-backed Himo brand, the Himo T1 follows the launch of the company's Himo V1 and Himo C20 folding e-bikes. The company has also introduced Mi Bicycle and Mi Electric Scooter in the past. The Himo T1 sports a simple design with 90mm wide tires, and includes features like one-button start, multi-function combination switch, and a digital display.

Listed on the company's crowdfunding platform like other Himo e-bikes, Himo T1 carries a price-tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,700) and will be shipped by Shanghai Ximo Electric Technology, which will also handle the after-sales support for the e-moped. It is expected to start shipping on June 4, 2019 in China. There is no word on whether the company plans to bring it to other markets.

As per the company listing, Xiaomi's Himo T1 packs a li-ion battery with a total capacity of 14,000mAh with a nominal voltage of 48V, providing 14Ah/ 28Ah energy options. With the 14Ah option, the electric bicycle will be able to travel up to 60km, whereas the 28Ah option will last up to 120km.

Additionally, the company has included a front suspension fork, dual coilover rear suspension, hydraulic disc brake on the front, and drum brake on the rear. Xiaomi claims a dry braking distance of 4.5 metres. Further, the bike's headlight is derived from the HIMO English Logo element and offers up to 18,000cd brightness. Like many mopeds, the Himo T1 also packs pedals but they are mostly present to make the bike legal as an electric bicycle.

There is no word on the top speed of the Himo T1. It weighs 53kg and measures 1515x665x1025mm. It will be released in three colours - Red, Gray, and White.