Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Completes Business Registration of Electric Vehicle Unit

Xiaomi EV has employed 300 staff so far, the company said.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 September 2021 13:11 IST
Xiaomi Completes Business Registration of Electric Vehicle Unit

Xiaomi became the world's second top-selling brand behind Samsung in the second quarter

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has conducted more than 2,000 interview surveys
  • Xiaomi purchased autonomous driving technology startup Deepmotion
  • Xiaomi's second-quarter earnings last week beat analyst estimates

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi said on Wednesday it has completed the official business registration of its electric vehicle unit, marking the latest milestone in its push into the automotive sector.

The new unit, to be called Xiaomi EV, opened with registered capital of CNY 10 billion (roughly Rs. 11,290 crores) and Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun as its legal representative, Xiaomi said in a statement.

Some 300 staff have so far been employed to join the EV unit and it continues to recruit talent, it said.

The smartphone maker, which became the world's second top-selling brand behind Samsung in the second quarter, confirmed its foray into electric cars in March, pledging to invest $10 billion (roughly Rs. 73,020 crores) over the next 10 years.

Lei said at the time the push into electric vehicles would mark his "last major entrepreneurial project."

Xiaomi said on Wednesday it has since conducted more than 2,000 interview surveys and visited over 10 industry peers and partners. However, it has revealed few details of its strategy for the automotive sector or vehicle types it intends to launch.

Last week, the company said it purchased autonomous driving technology startup Deepmotion for over $77 million, in an effort to boost research and development.

Earlier in August, Reuters reported that Xiaomi had entered talks with beleaguered real estate giant Evergrande Group to purchase a stake in the latter's automotive unit.

In response to the news, a Xiaomi spokesperson wrote on the company social media account that it is in touch with several automakers but has yet to decide which one to work with.

Xiaomi's second-quarter earnings last week beat analyst estimates, with revenues and net profits increasing 64 percent and 87.4 percent respectively. The company's share of the global smartphone market has surged following the retreat of its chief rival, Huawei in the face of US government sanctions.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, XIaomi EV, Deepmotion
Phone Won’t Connect With Your Car’s Infotainment System? You Are Not Alone: Study

Related Stories

Xiaomi Completes Business Registration of Electric Vehicle Unit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Arrives in India
  2. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  3. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  4. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour in India
  5. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Gets Bedtime Mode With New Update: Report
  7. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders, Sale Said to Begin Next Month
  8. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  9. Apple Watch Production Delayed Due to Complicated Design: Report
  10. WhatsApp Banned 3 Million Accounts in India in Less Than Two Months
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG: New State Pre-Registrations Go Live in India for Android, iOS Users
  2. Xiaomi Completes Business Registration of Electric Vehicle Unit
  3. Phone Won’t Connect With Your Car’s Infotainment System? You Are Not Alone: Study
  4. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says Regulatory Approval Underway
  5. Mark Cuban Shows Support for Dogecoin Again, Announces Rewards for Dallas Mavericks Merch Buyers
  6. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Aware Mode, Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Electric Vehicle Charging Network in Britain to Be Vastly Expanded by Shell, Will Install 50,000 Posts by 2025
  9. Cryptocurrency Adoption in El Salvador: Congress Backs $150 Million Fund to Facilitate Bitcoin Conversions
  10. Realme 8i Specifications Confirmed to Include MediaTek Helio G96 SoC; Leaked Renders Hint at Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com