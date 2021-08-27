Technology News
loading

Alphabet's Waymo to Stop Selling LiDAR Self-Driving Car Sensors to Other Firms

Waymo said it will continue to build its LiDAR sensors in-house.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 August 2021 13:17 IST
Alphabet's Waymo to Stop Selling LiDAR Self-Driving Car Sensors to Other Firms

Waymo is considering both internal technology and external suppliers for its next-generation LiDARs

Highlights
  • The move to stop selling LiDARs comes after the departure of CEO
  • LiDARs use laser pulses to measure distances and render precise images
  • Waymo in 2018 launched the first commercial self-driving taxis

Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo said on Thursday that it has ended a two-year effort to sell light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors to other companies.

This is a reversal from its earlier strategy to sell the LiDARs to non-automotive customers to bring down costs of a key and expensive component of self-driving cars.

"We're winding down our commercial LiDAR business as we maintain our focus on developing and deploying our Waymo Driver across our Waymo One (ride-hailing) and Waymo Via (delivery) units," a Waymo spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson, however, said it will continue to build its LiDARs in-house.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Waymo is considering both internal technology and external suppliers for its next-generation LiDARs.

The move to stop selling LiDARs comes after the departure of CEO John Krafcik and some other executives, which had fueled questions about whether Waymo would rethink its strategy after failing to generate significant revenue for over a decade.

In 2019, Waymo said it was going to sell one of its three different in-house LiDARs to customers in robotics, farming and others, not to rival self-driving car firms.

"We can scale our autonomous technology faster, making each sensor more affordable through economies of scale," Simon Verghese, Head of LiDAR Team, said at that time.

It was not clear whether Waymo was able to generate enough revenue to offset development and operational costs of its LiDAR sales business.

LiDARs use laser pulses to measure distances and render precise images of the environment around the car. Most self-driving firms, including Waymo, say LiDARs are key to achieving full autonomy. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said companies that rely on the expensive sensors are "doomed."

Waymo in 2018 launched the first commercial self-driving taxis, retrofitting Chrysler's minivan with its own self-driving hardware. But it has not yet expanded and scaled up the technology beyond limited areas in suburban Phoenix, and it has recently launched public testing around dense San Francisco with a Jaguar electric car and a new suite of sensors.

In 2011, Waymo began developing its own set of sensors from the ground up, including three types of LiDARs, including short-range LiDARs dubbed Laser Bear Honeycomb.

But Tim Willis, general manager of the company's Laser Bear LiDARs, left the company in February and joined LiDAR company Aeva, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Australian Droid + Robot tested prototype robots with Waymo's Honeycomb LiDARs in mines in Australia.

"Everyone knew the risks associated with that venture," Mat Allan, manager of perception and AI at Australian Droid + Robot, told Reuters. "It's a good product. We haven't found anything that matches price to performance... It's a shame though we couldn't continue the journey," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LiDAR, Waymo, Google, Self Driving Cars
Netflix Gaming Foray Begins With Two Stranger Things Games on Its Android App in Poland

Related Stories

Alphabet's Waymo to Stop Selling LiDAR Self-Driving Car Sensors to Other Firms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Crosses $700 Million Ahead of India Release
  4. Netflix Sets First Virtual Global Fan Event TUDUM for September 25
  5. JioPhone Next Phone Said to Go on Pre-Bookings in India Next Week
  6. iPhone 13 Series May Launch on September 17, New AirPods on September 30
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Tipped for September 3, Price Leaked
  8. This Battery Can Store Six Times More Charge Than Other Options
  9. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Older iPhone Models Become Faster by Changing Region to France: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. China to Crack Down on 'Chaotic' Online Fan Culture, Will Shut Down Channels That Spread Celebrity Scandals
  2. Vivo X70 Pro+ Leaked Renders Show Mi 11 Ultra-Like Design, Google Play Console Tips Specifications
  3. Scientists Create 3D-Printed Wagyu Beef, and It Looks Like the Real Deal
  4. Alphabet's Waymo to Stop Selling LiDAR Self-Driving Car Sensors to Other Firms
  5. Netflix Gaming Foray Begins With Two Stranger Things Games on Its Android App in Poland
  6. Researchers Create Rechargeable Battery That Can Store Six Times More Power Than Other Units
  7. The King’s Man Trailer: Ralph Fiennes Founds Kingsman in World War I Prequel
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaks, Tipped to Launch on September 3
  9. JioPhone Next Pre-Bookings in India to Go Live From Next Week: Report
  10. China Issues Draft Guidelines for Internet Recommendation Algorithms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com