Technology News
loading

Alphabet Driving Unit Waymo Brings Driverless Taxis to San Francisco in New Test

The first tests will be with Waymo employees, to gain feedback before expanding to more riders.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 18 February 2021 13:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Alphabet Driving Unit Waymo Brings Driverless Taxis to San Francisco in New Test

Waymo said it has improved its lidar vision system, which uses lasers to detect surroundings as well

Highlights
  • The move expands the testing for the autonomous vehicles
  • The first tests will be with Waymo employees
  • Waymo is among several automotive firms testing autonomous driving

Waymo, the autonomous driving unit of Google parent Alphabet, said Wednesday it would begin testing its driverless ride-hailing service on the streets of San Francisco.

The move expands the testing for the autonomous vehicles, which have been in use in the Phoenix, Arizona area since 2017.

The first tests will be with Waymo employees, to gain feedback before expanding to more riders.

Waymo has improved its technology, which will be used for "tackling the city's iconic topographical variety - from rolling hills to sandy ocean highways, tiny side streets to huge freeways, bike lanes to tram tracks, and everything in between," a company blog post said.

The company said it has improved its lidar vision system - which uses lasers to detect surroundings - as well.

"Our highly sensitive cameras can spot traffic lights changing at a long distance... And our cameras and lidar can instantly spot a jaywalker sprinting across our path and act appropriately," the statement said.

Waymo is among several automotive and tech firms testing autonomous driving, although no large-scale deployments have begun.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Waymo, Alphabet
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Others Getting Galaxy S21 Camera Features With One UI 3.1
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Reclaims Title of World’s Richest After Elon Musk Slips

Related Stories

Alphabet Driving Unit Waymo Brings Driverless Taxis to San Francisco in New Test
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  4. ACT Fibernet Revises Plans in Bengaluru, Offers Higher FUP at Same Cost
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  6. Nokia 5.4 Review: More Style Than Substance?
  7. Asus ROG Phone 5 Tipped to Launch in India in March
  8. Oppo Find X3 Specifications Surface on Benchmark Listings
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Teased Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Reclaims Title of World's Richest After Elon Musk Slips
  2. Alphabet Driving Unit Waymo Brings Driverless Taxis to San Francisco in New Test
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Others Getting Galaxy S21 Camera Features With One UI 3.1
  4. Clubhouse Emerges as Platform for Thai Dissidents, Government Issues Warning
  5. Google Classroom, Google Meet Gets Updated With Over 50 Features for Students and Educators
  6. Apple Privacy Changes: Mobile Advertising Companies Form Alliance to Help App Developers for Update
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India Launch Set for February 24, Design Teased
  8. Moto E7i Power India Launch Expected Soon After Being Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  9. Amazon Sued by New York State Over COVID-19 Safety Protocols
  10. Mortal Kombat Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com