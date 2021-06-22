Technology News
loading

Meet Airspeeder - An Uncrewed, Electric, Flying Racecar

Up to four teams with two remote pilots will compete in three individual events during the race series.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 22 June 2021 14:50 IST
Meet Airspeeder - An Uncrewed, Electric, Flying Racecar

Photo Credit: Screenshot

Airspeeder says it wants to organise its first race this year

Highlights
  • Airspeeder wants to launch races with electric flying unmanned vehicles
  • It wants to hold its first races this year itself
  • Pilots will control the flying vehicles remotely, the company said

Meet Airspeeded - an electric uncrewed flying race car company. It's called the Alauda Mk3 and was tested over a desert in southern Australia. In a video posted on YouTube, the drone was manoeuvred remotely in the air to navigate delicate turns and reached speeds above 150kmph. Airspeeder — the electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (VTOL) flying car racing series — hopes to organise the first unmanned air race, the EXA Series races, later this year that is likely to feature the full grid of multi-rotor unmanned Mk3 racing craft.

“This is the future of racing... for pilots and flying machines to merge at the digital frontier,” a voice-over says as the 45-second video begins.

Up to four teams with two remote pilots per team will compete in three individual events during the race series. “They will race ‘blade-to-blade' over locations inaccessible to traditional motorsport,” Airspeeder said in a statement.

The Mk3 weighs around 130 kg without a pilot and can reach a speed of 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and can fly at an altitude of up to 500 metres. It has a removable battery, which can be replaced within 20 seconds making it able to be back in the race quickly. One fully charged battery pack can power the craft for 10-15 minutes, it said.

On safety measures used in the aircraft, Airspeeder said it employs a systems-based approach, meaning that a single operational failure won't lead to loss of the primary function of the vehicle, which is controlled flight. During flights, all systems are monitored on the ground through a telemetry system.

Matthew Pearson, Founder, Airspeeder and Alauda Aeronautics, said the world is ready for advanced air mobility and Airspeeder and EXA represent the future of motorsport.

The racing vehicles are designed and built by Alauda Aeronautics. The EXA Series is Airspeeder's first racing series, where remote pilots will take control of the world's first full-scale electric flying cars, the statement added.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airspeeder, Drones, Electric vehicles
Bitcoin Outlook Clouded by 'Death Cross' Chart Formation: All You Need to Know
Battlegrounds Mobile India Data-Sharing Issue With China Servers Fixed With a Small Update: Report
Meet Airspeeder - An Uncrewed, Electric, Flying Racecar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  2. Mi Watch Revolve Active With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo, Leaked Memo Shows
  4. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  5. Facebook Live Audio Rooms, Podcasts Rolling Out in the US
  6. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  7. Mi Watch Revolve Price Cut Ahead of Mi Watch Revolve Active India Launch
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  9. Samsung Galaxy M32 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90z Display Goes Official
  10. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Back in Stock in India This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Said to Withhold 50 Tweets Related to Alleged Assault of Muslim Man in Ghaziabad
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data-Sharing Issue With China Servers Fixed With a Small Update: Report
  3. Meet Airspeeder - An Uncrewed, Electric, Flying Racecar
  4. Bitcoin Outlook Clouded by 'Death Cross' Chart Formation: All You Need to Know
  5. Boult Audio ProBass Escape Neckband-Style Headphones With 10-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Bitcoin Reaches Yet Another Milestone at Sotheby's Diamond Auction
  7. Workers in India Will Monitor Convenience Stores in US, Thanks to the Internet
  8. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go With 14-Inch Display, Intel Jasper Lake Processor Launched
  9. TikTok, WeChat Rescinded From Prohibited Transactions List by US Commerce Department
  10. Stranger Things Season 4 to Set Up ‘Definite’ Ending, David Harbour Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com