Technology News
loading

Volvo to Use Nvidia Chips for Autonomous Driving Functions in Cars Starting Next Year

Nvidia forecasts it can generate $8 billion (roughly Rs. 60,220 crores) in revenue over the next six years from sales of its Nvidia DRIVE automotive systems.

Updated: 13 April 2021 10:46 IST
Volvo to Use Nvidia Chips for Autonomous Driving Functions in Cars Starting Next Year

Nvidia's pipeline of automotive orders has grown into the many billions of dollars

Highlights
  • Tesla has taken the lead in software-driven features
  • Volvo Cars said it will use Nvidia's new Drive Orin system
  • Nvidia said it is developing a new on-board computer system on a chip

Volvo Cars said Monday it will use a new generation of high-powered chips from Nvidia to enable more autonomous driving functions in future vehicles, starting next year.

Volvo is among a crowd of new and established automakers putting digital processing power ahead of horsepower as they try to catch up with Tesla.

Nvidia, a maker of high-powered chips for gaming and data processing centres, has benefited from the computing power race among automakers. Company Chief Executive Jensen Huang told investors Monday Nvidia forecasts it can generate $8 billion (roughly Rs. 60,220 crores) in revenue over the next six years from sales of its Nvidia DRIVE automotive systems.

Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker, has taken the lead in software-driven features and functional capability in part by equipping its cars and SUVs with powerful, and expensive, on-board computers that can manage complex tasks such as automated driving, and be upgraded over the air.

For Nvidia, the Volvo agreement, a similar deal with electric vehicle startup Faraday Future, and other agreements expected in the coming weeks mark a reboot of growth for the gaming and data centre processor company's automotive business.

"Nvidia's pipeline of automotive orders has grown into the many billions of dollars," Danny Shapiro, Nvidia's senior director of automotive, told reporters ahead of the company's GTC21 conference Monday. Revenue for the company's automotive business fell 23 percent in 2020.

Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Holding, said it will use Nvidia's new Drive Orin system, with far more processing power than current Nvidia chips used in Volvo vehicles, starting with a new generation XC90 sport utility due to launch next year.

In a nod to Tesla, Volvo said vehicles equipped with the new Nvidia Orin systems will be "hardware-ready" for autonomous driving features such as a "Highway Pilot" feature that will be activated via a software download "when it is verified to be safe for individual geographic locations and conditions."

Faraday Future said it will offer autonomous driving, parking and a "summon" feature in its FF 91 model due out in 2022. Tesla already offers a "summon" system that allows a car to navigate through a parking lot at the owner's remote command.

Rival automakers including Daimler AG and several Chinese electric vehicle startups are taking a similar approach.

Nvidia also said Monday it is developing a new on-board computer system on a chip called Atlan that will give a car the computing power currently found in a data center. This chip should be ready for 2025 models, Nvidia said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Volvo, Nvidia, Faraday Future, Nvidia Orin
Microsoft Acquires AI Speech Recognition Firm Nuance in $19.7 Billion Deal to Boost Cloud Healthcare Business
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped

Related Stories

Volvo to Use Nvidia Chips for Autonomous Driving Functions in Cars Starting Next Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  2. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  3. Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature Launched in India
  4. Clubhouse Data of 1.3 Million Users Being Sold Online, Firm Refutes Breach
  5. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Live Images Surface Online
  6. Acer Nitro 5 With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU Launched in India
  7. LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999
  8. Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by a ‘Well-Known Performer’
  9. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  10. Xiaomi Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23
#Latest Stories
  1. Powerpuff Girls Are All Grown-Up in Official First Look at New CW Live-Action Series
  2. Vivo V21 5G India Launch Soon Likely, Gets BIS Certification
  3. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  4. Volvo to Use Nvidia Chips for Autonomous Driving Functions in Cars Starting Next Year
  5. Microsoft Acquires AI Speech Recognition Firm Nuance in $19.7 Billion Deal to Boost Cloud Healthcare Business
  6. Nvidia ‘Grace’ Server Chips Announced, Will Take on Intel
  7. Realme 8 6GB + 128GB Storage Variant to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specification
  8. Realme C20 to Go on First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  9. Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature, Temperature Sensor Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23, Could Bring Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com