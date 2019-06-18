Technology News
loading

Volvo Partners Nvidia to Develop AI for Driverless Vehicles

The agreement between Volvo and Nvidia is a long-term partnership spanning several years.

By | Updated: 18 June 2019 17:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Volvo Partners Nvidia to Develop AI for Driverless Vehicles

Sweden's AB Volvo is joining forces with US chipmaker Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence used in self-driving trucks, the companies said on Tuesday.

The agreement between Volvo and Nvidia is a long-term partnership spanning several years, and work will begin immediately with personnel from the two companies being co-located in Gothenburg, Sweden and Santa Clara, California.

Volvo said the partnership will focus on the development of a flexible, scalable autonomous driving system, which is planned to be used first in commercial pilot schemes before it is deployed in commercial vehicles from the Volvo Group, Volvo said.

"Utilising Nvidia's end-to-end artificial intelligence platform for training, simulation and in-vehicle computing, the resulting system is designed to safely handle fully autonomous driving on public roads and highways," Volvo said in a statement.

Nvidia, which has previously announced technology partnerships with automakers including Volkswagen, Mercedez-Benz and Toyota, said it was thrilled to team up with Volvo.

"The latest breakthroughs in AI and robotics bring a new level of intelligence and automation to address the transportation challenges we face," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.

Nvidia's so-called Drive Constellation chips often power the machine learning used to refine self-driving car software algorithms inside data centers, and the company has also been working to build its Drive chips into cars.

But automotive chips accounted for only $641 million of Nvidia's $11.7 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year.

Tesla was a major customer for Nvidia's automotive chips, but last year, Chief Executive Elon Musk said the company was developing its own chip.

AB Volvo's and Nvidia's collaboration will be built on Nvidia's full software package for sensor processing, perception, map localisation and path planning.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Volvo, Nvidia, AI, Self Driving
Samsung Deletes Tweet That Urged Its QLED TVs Users to Regularly Scan for Viruses
Moon's Crust Hides the Early History of Our Sun, NASA Scientists Say
Honor Smartphones
Volvo Partners Nvidia to Develop AI for Driverless Vehicles
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  2. Truecaller Voice VoIP Calling Feature Now Rolling Out on Android
  3. Revolt RV 400 AI-Based Electric Motorcycle Launched in India
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  5. Samsung Galaxy M40 Next Sale in India Set for June 20
  6. Indians Won't Mind Ads on Netflix, if Given Good Deal, Research Claims
  7. ‘Daddy DotCom’? Tesla Chief Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name
  8. Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  9. Honor 9X Pro Specifications Leak Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 980 SoC
  10. Xiaomi India Teases 'World's Fastest Phone,' Redmi K20 Pro Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.