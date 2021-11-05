Technology News
loading

Volocopter Air Taxis Promised to Be Flying in Rome by 2025

The project, called VoloCity — also planned for Paris and Singapore — promises to whisk people from the airport to the city in 20 minutes.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 November 2021 17:59 IST
Volocopter Air Taxis Promised to Be Flying in Rome by 2025

Volocopter’s taxis for VoloCity will travel at a speed of 110 kilometres per hour

Highlights
  • Initially the taxi will carry the pilot plus one passenger
  • Development of “vertiports” is still required at Fiumicino Airport
  • The price for a ride at the moment costs EUR 140 (roughly Rs. 12,000)

With streets filled with potholes, buses erupting in flames and soul-crushing traffic on the ground in the Eternal City, some say the only way is up.

A new electric air taxi could be transporting passengers from Rome's Fiumicino Airport to the city centre within three years, according to German company Volocopter, Rome's airport operator ADR and transportation infrastructure holding company Atlantia.

The project, called VoloCity — which is also planned for Paris and Singapore — promises to whisk people from the airport to the city in 20 minutes, with no traffic and zero emissions, travelling at a maximum speed of 110 kilometres per hour.

Initially, the taxi will carry the pilot plus one passenger, "until the aircraft will fly completely autonomously," when it will be able to take two passengers, read a joint press release announcing plans.

Still required for the Fiumicino project is the development of "vertiports" to allow the taxis to take off and land vertically.

In Rome on Thursday, the gleaming white Volocopter flying taxi was parked in a square near the Trevi Fountain where curious onlookers were allowed to board.

"I would have liked them to have thought more about the railway system before going up into the sky," said 32-year-old Giuseppe, who declined to give his last name.

Still, he conceded: "This is a leap into the future. We talk about going to Mars, so this is the least we can do."

Local news reports put the price of the planned 20-minute ride from Fiumicino to the city centre at EUR 140 (roughly Rs. 12,000), compared to a taxi, which costs EUR 48 (roughly Rs. 4,100), or a 32-minute train for EUR 14 (roughly Rs. 1,200).

Italy's ancient capital suffers from a notoriously creaky public transportation system, with pothole-laden roads that wreak havoc on tyres, ageing buses that sporadically go up in flames and metro stations often shuttered for months.

The idea of flying taxis — eventually without pilots — has spread worldwide, part of a push to ease congestion on roads and limit pollution.

Various companies, including ride-services giant Uber and automaker General Motors, are working on "vertical take off and landing aircraft" (VTOL), but major challenges remain, including regulatory issues and safety concerns.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Volocopter, Atlantia, VoloCity
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook Apps Start Showing ‘Meta’ Branding
Xiaomi Debuts Loop LiquidCool Technology for Phones With Twice the Heat Dissipation of Traditional Chambers

Related Stories

Volocopter Air Taxis Promised to Be Flying in Rome by 2025
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Eternals Review: Marvel’s New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director
  2. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
  3. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  4. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  5. Pixel 6 Pro Brings Google to Top 10 List in DxOMark Smartphone Camera Ranking
  6. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  7. Eternals: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  9. Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale in India, Buyers Must Register First
#Latest Stories
  1. Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT Series Records India’s Highest-Ever NFT Bids at Nearly $1 Million
  2. Bitcoin Transactions Boost Square’s Quarterly Profit by Almost 60 Percent
  3. Twitter Now Allows You to Listen to Spaces Without an Account
  4. Xiaomi Debuts Loop LiquidCool Technology for Phones With Twice the Heat Dissipation of Traditional Chambers
  5. Volocopter Air Taxis Promised to Be Flying in Rome by 2025
  6. WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook Apps Start Showing ‘Meta’ Branding
  7. Pinterest Q3 Revenue Up 43 Percent as Ad Spending Booms in Holiday Rush
  8. iPhone 13 Third-Party Screen Replacement Disables Face ID, Move Could Shatter Repair Industry: iFixit
  9. DJI Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine Drones With Dual Camera System, 46 Minutes Flight-Time Launched
  10. iPhone X With USB-C Port Listed on eBay, Bids Hit $100,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com