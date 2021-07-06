Technology News
Volocopter Air Taxi Startup Gains Key Production Certification by Acquiring Long-Time Partner DG Flugzeugbau

The acquisition means that Volocopter now has production organisation approval in compliance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

By Reuters | Updated: 6 July 2021 16:52 IST
Volocopter hopes to bring its two-seater flying taxi into regular service in time for 2024 Paris Olympics

  • Volocopter's two-seater flying taxi looks like an oversized drone
  • It recently raised EUR 200 million (roughly Rs. 1,765 crores)
  • Rivals Lilium and Joby announced plans to float on the US stock market

German flying taxi startup Volocopter said on Tuesday it was acquiring long-time partner DG Flugzeugbau, in a step that secures its compliance with the European Union air safety regulator's production standards.

The acquisition, the terms of which were not disclosed, means that Bruchsal-based Volocopter now has production organisation approval in compliance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), in addition to existing EASA design approval.

"Volocopter is now the first and only electric vertical take-off and landing company holding both the required design and production organisation approvals to advance its aircraft towards commercial launch," it said in a statement.

Volocopter hopes to bring its two-seater flying taxi, which looks like an oversized drone, into regular service in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics. It is also developing a similar cargo-lift drone.

It recently raised EUR 200 million (roughly Rs. 1,765 crores) to fund its push for certification. Well-funded rivals Lilium and Joby have meanwhile announced plans to float on the US stock market by merging with listed shell companies.

