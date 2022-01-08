Technology News
loading

Volkswagen ID.Buzz: The Beloved Microbus Finally Makes a Comeback, With a Battery

Volkswagen ID.Buzz will be launched in the US in late 2023.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 January 2022 13:14 IST
Volkswagen ID.Buzz: The Beloved Microbus Finally Makes a Comeback, With a Battery

Photo Credit: Reuters

Volkswagen ID.Buzz will launch with three rows of seats in the US, but with two rows of seats in Europe

Highlights
  • ID.Buzz is one of "the most anticipated and most hyped" models from VW
  • Volkswagen said US sales of its VW brand vehicles rose 15 percent in 2021
  • Volkswagen will ramp up production of its ID.4 electric SUV this year

Volkswagen will show a production version of its long-awaited ID.Buzz, an electric reincarnation of its beloved Microbus or Kombi, on March 9 and plans to launch it in the United States in late 2023, the company said on Friday.

The ID.Buzz is one of "the most anticipated and most hyped" models anticipated from the Volkswagen brand since the company launched its new Beetle in the late 1990s, Scott Keogh, head of Volkswagen's North American operations said during a media call.

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess tweeted on Thursday "The legend returns on 03/09/22!" The tweet contained a sketch of the profile of the ID.Buzz van.

Volkswagen has shown a series of prototypes for a new Microbus over the past decade. But those prior show vans — the Budd.E and the Bulli — never made it to production, to the frustration of fans of the vehicle.

Keogh said that a three-row version of the ID.Buzz will launch in the United States, where the original microbus became an icon of the counterculture, in late 2023 or early 2024. Volkswagen will launch a two-row version in Europe.

Volkswagen does not plan to build the ID.Buzz at its US factory in Chattanooga.

"You want to get to 100,000 units before you localize," Keogh said.

Volkswagen will ramp up production of its ID.4 electric SUV at Chattanooga this year.

Earlier Friday, Volkswagen said US sales of its VW brand vehicles rose 15 percent in 2021, driven largely by strong sales of gasoline-fueled SUVs such as the Atlas and Tiguan.

Shortages of vehicles caused by chip supply chain problems will continue to limit vehicle production and sales in the United States through 2022, Keogh said.

He said he believes as many as two million potential car buyers did not buy a vehicle in 2021 because of the lack of supply, creating pent up demand for this year and beyond.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Volkswagen, Volkswagen ID.Buzz, Electric Vehicle
Apple CEO Tim Cook Earned Over 1,400 Times the Company’s Average Worker in 2021

Related Stories

Volkswagen ID.Buzz: The Beloved Microbus Finally Makes a Comeback, With a Battery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon
  2. Facebook Parent Meta's Head of Communications John Pinette Leaves Company
  3. Stephen Hawking’s 80th Birthday Marked by Google With Animated Doodle
  4. Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Slim Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch in India Set for January 10
  6. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Budget Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Debuts in India
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped, Camera Specifications Teased
  10. Realme GT 2 Pro BIS Certification Hints at Upcoming India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Volkswagen ID.Buzz: The Beloved Microbus Finally Makes a Comeback, With a Battery
  2. Apple CEO Tim Cook Earned Over 1,400 Times the Company’s Average Worker in 2021
  3. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Has a Pebble-Sized Problem Obstructing Rock Sample Collection
  4. Google Faces Antitrust Inquiry in India After News Publishers Complain
  5. Google Barred by US Trade Court From Importing Products Infringing Sonos’ Patents
  6. 5G Buffer Zones Will Be Set Up in 50 US Airports: Federal Aviation Administration
  7. Facebook Parent Meta's Head of Communications John Pinette Leaves Company
  8. GameStop Jumps After Report on NFT Trading Hub, Crypto Pact
  9. Amazon Shortens COVID-19 Isolation, Paid Leave for US Workers
  10. Tesla Raises Full Self-Driving Software Price to $12,000 in US, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com