Technology News
loading

Volkswagen to Collaborate With Bosch on Automated Driving Software

Level 2 autonomous driving would be installed in Volkswagen vehicles in 2023.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 January 2022 17:30 IST
Volkswagen to Collaborate With Bosch on Automated Driving Software

Volkswagen aims for its software unit, Cariad, to supply 60 percent of software in Volkswagen vehicles

Highlights
  • Level 2 driving would be installed in Volkswagen vehicles in 2023
  • The companies did not disclose how much they would invest
  • olkswagen and Bosch have bundled their software divisions internally

Volkswagen's software subsidiary Cariad and autos supplier Bosch have formed a partnership to develop software for automated driving to use in Volkswagen's passenger vehicles, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The software will enable so-called 'Level 2' autonomous driving - consisting of hands-free driving in cities, rural areas and on the motorway - as well as a 'Level 3' system that takes over all driving functions on the motorway.

Level 2 driving would be installed in Volkswagen vehicles in 2023.

The software and its component parts could later be used in other automakers' vehicles, the statement said, without specifying when this could happen.

The partnership is the second major collaboration announced so far this year by the two companies, which last week said they were setting up a joint venture by the end of this year to equip battery cell factories with machinery.

The companies did not disclose how much they would invest in either partnership.

Both Volkswagen and Bosch have bundled their software divisions internally into single units in an attempt to strengthen their offering in the face of competition driven primarily by Tesla, as well as companies like Alphabet increasingly venturing into the autos sector.

Volkswagen aims for its software unit, Cariad, to supply 60 percent of software in Volkswagen vehicles by 2025, up from 10 percent when the unit was founded in 2020.

But competition for talent is fierce, and the high upfront investment of developing software capabilities from scratch, at a time when many carmakers also need funds for electrification and battery development, means some are forming partnerships.

Bosch and Daimler announced plans in 2017 to build a joint 'robo-taxi' automated driving fleet, reaching 'Level 5' automated driving that would give the car full control - but the partnership was cancelled in 2021, months after Daimler's CEO highlighted the high costs and risks involved.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Volkswagen, Cariad, Bosch
Nvidia Preparing to Walk Away From $40-Billion Arm Acquisition: Report

Related Stories

Volkswagen to Collaborate With Bosch on Automated Driving Software
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  2. Instagram Subscriptions Spotted in India, Offers Exclusive Creator Content
  3. Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, AMOLED Display Goes Official
  4. Tata Sky Binge+ Reportedly Adding Netflix via OTA Update
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Series to Sport Thinnest Bezels Ever Among Reno Phones
  6. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  7. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch Launch, Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in US Leaked: All You Need to Know
  10. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
#Latest Stories
  1. Shein Said to Revive Plan for New York Listing in 2022, Founder Considering Ways to Bypass Offshore IPO Rules
  2. Chip Shortage Study Details Set to Be Released by US Amid Funding Push
  3. Volkswagen to Collaborate With Bosch on Automated Driving Software
  4. Nvidia Preparing to Walk Away From $40-Billion Arm Acquisition: Report
  5. Chrome OS to Get Adaptive Charging to Extend Battery Life on Chromebooks
  6. Pebble Pace Pro Smartwatch With 1.7-inch Curved HD Display Launched in India
  7. Cyber Safety Review Board: Delay in Creating New US Cybersecurity Body Prompts Concern
  8. Microsoft Surface Duo Finally Gets the Android 11 Update; Brings Xbox Game Pass, New App Drawer, More
  9. Apple Tipped to Launch Updated Mac mini With M1 Pro, M1 Max Chips at Spring Launch Event
  10. Philips Hue Smart Lights for Outdoors, Indoors, Garden Areas Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.