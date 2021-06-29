Veloretti recently launched mass production of two electric bikes — Ivy and Ace — and both look not just supremely impressive but breathtakingly beautiful too. For the Ivy model, Veloretti has added an Italian “retro chic” touch. It has white tires, and handles and saddle that come with a leather-look. But the vintage appearance notwithstanding, the Veloretti electric bikes are full of cutting-edge technology and loaded with intelligent and innovative features. When it comes to the Ace, the e-bike will be available in three different colourways.

That apart, it will have features such as easy automatic shifting, a powerful and silent mid-engine, and an app to keep track of the bike and journey. On June 28, the Ivy and Ace electric bikes began mass production.

The automatically-shifting gears will enable the rider focus on traffic and surroundings. On its website, the company says that the shifting will feel natural and adapt to the rider's behaviour while biking. The company also added that “hills, bridges, or mountains are no challenge for you”. The Ivy and Ace from Veloretti have stood out not just for their design, but also their high end features.

Speaking to The Verge, Ferry Zonder, the founder of Veloretti, said that they were quite overwhelmed with interest in the e-bikes. “It's crazy.”

Both Ivy and Ace have different frames but are powered by the same engine and are fitted with a maintenance-free Carbon belt. The two e-bikes have hydraulic brakes, integrated front and rear lighting, and a removable 510Wh battery that simplifies charging after depleting its 60 to 120KM range, explained the company in the following video that it posted on Instagram last Friday.

Last year in May, when both Ivy and Ace were made available for the second time, they had sold out in 60 minutes. The company had posted about it then on its Instagram handle. In the caption, the company had mentioned that they would soon “announce the third run of Veloretti Electric”.

For now, both and Ivy and Ace will be available in three countries — the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany — to maintain strict quality control. The bikes can be pre-ordered for EUR 2,399 (roughly Rs. 2.12 lakh), with delivery scheduled for the end of July 2021.