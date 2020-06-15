Technology News
US to Unveil Voluntary Self-Driving Testing Data-Sharing Effort

Critics say NHTSA should mandate federal safety standards for automated driving systems.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 June 2020 14:10 IST
NHTSA will hold events this week to kick off the initiative

Highlights
  • The initiative is expected to be joined by several companies
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Toyota Motor are said to join
  • Uber and Waymo are also expected to be a part of it

US auto safety regulators will unveil on Monday a voluntary effort to collect and make available nationwide data on existing autonomous vehicle testing. US states have a variety of regulations governing self-driving testing and data disclosure and there is currently no centralised listing of all automated vehicle testing. California, for example, requires public disclosure of all crashes involving self-driving vehicles, while other states do not.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is unveiling the Automated Vehicle Transparency and Engagement for Safe Testing, or AV TEST, Initiative, to provide "an online, public-facing platform for sharing automated driving system on-road testing activities."

With many opinion polls showing deep scepticism among Americans about self-driving cars, the effort aims to boost public awareness. NHTSA plans "online mapping tools" that will eventually show testing locations and activity data.

Deputy NHTSA Administrator James Owens said in an interview that providing better transparency "encourages everybody to up their game to help better ensure that the testing is done in a manner fully consistent with safety."

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Toyota Motor as well as Cruise - General Motors' majority-owned self-driving subsidiary - Uber Technologies and Alphabet's self-driving company Waymo along with states including California, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas are expected to take part, officials said.

NHTSA's goal is to "pull together really critical stakeholders to deepen the lines of communication and cooperation among all of us," Owens said, adding the effort was "an opportunity for the states to start sharing information among themselves."

NHTSA will hold events this week to kick off the initiative, including panels featuring companies involved in autonomous vehicle testing such as Nuro, Beep, Waymo, Uber and Toyota.

Critics say NHTSA should mandate federal safety standards for automated driving systems.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in its investigation of the March 2018 death of a pedestrian in a crash with an Uber test vehicle, the first attributed to a self-driving car, said in November that NHTSA should make self-driving vehicle safety assessments mandatory and ensure automated vehicles have appropriate safeguards.

Owens said NHTSA "will not hesitate" to take action if it believes unsafe vehicles are being tested on U roads, but it has not adopted NTSB's recommendations.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Further reading: Autonomous Driving, Self Driving Cars, Uber, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, Waymo
