Technology News
loading

President Joe Biden Touts 'American Manufacturing Comeback,' Announces Tennessee EV Charger Plant

Biden said the new plant will produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers per year and create 500 local jobs.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 February 2022 13:40 IST
President Joe Biden Touts 'American Manufacturing Comeback,' Announces Tennessee EV Charger Plant

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Joe Biden

Tritium Chargers will be installed by union workers

Highlights
  • The production is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2022
  • Federal government's fleet will end up being electric vehicles
  • $5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,430 crore) funding for EV chargers announced

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that an Australian company that makes chargers for electric vehicles will build a manufacturing facility in Tennessee, while reiterating his commitment to turn the US government's fleet of cars electric.

The new plant will produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers per year and create 500 local jobs, according to Biden and the Brisbane-based company, Tritium. State officials said production is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2022.

Biden touted "an American manufacturing comeback." Tritium's chargers will "use American parts, American iron, American steel," and will be installed by union workers, Biden said. He said the federal government's fleet of 600,000 vehicles will "end up being electric vehicles."

"The benefits are going to ripple through thousands of miles in every direction and these jobs will multiply," Biden said, adding the manufacturing plants will lead to a growth in steel mills, small parts suppliers and construction sites throughout the country.

Tritium CEO Jane Hunter appeared alongside Biden at the White House and said Biden's policies "have contributed to enormous demand" for Tritium products in the US. This "directly led us to pivot and change our global manufacturing strategy."

Biden also announced that this week, the White House will roll out a state-by-state allocation of $5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,430 crore) in funding for electric vehicle chargers.

He used the speech to highlight contributions by US companies involved in manufacturing electric vehicles including Tesla — a company Biden has refrained from naming in the past.

Biden has made rebuilding American manufacturing a key of his economic agenda, including pushing for billions of dollars of public and private investments in the electric vehicle industry. The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year provided money for a sprawling network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

Biden has said electric cars will be more climate-friendly and affordable for American families, and the White House has set a target of half the vehicles sold in the US to be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030.

The Tritium announcement is the latest in recent weeks by major companies announcing investments in US manufacturing and jobs, including Intel, General Motors and Boeing. More than $200 billion (roughly Rs. 14,97,230 crore) in investments in domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, electric vehicles, aircraft, and batteries have been announced since 2021.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Joe Biden, Electric Vehicles, Tritium, Tesla
Google Chrome for Desktop Gets Journeys Feature to Help Resume Past Searches, Adds New Chrome Actions

Related Stories

President Joe Biden Touts 'American Manufacturing Comeback,' Announces Tennessee EV Charger Plant
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  2. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 Launched in India: All Details
  3. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  4. Vivo T1 5G Launching in India Today: Livestream Details, Specifications
  5. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  6. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  8. Tesla Crash Emails Show Elon Musk’s Empathy for Grieving Father
  9. Apple MacBook Pro With M2 Chip to Launch on March 8: Report
  10. Honor 60 SE With iPhone 13 Pro-Like Camera Module Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinity Ventures Crypto Raises $70-Million Fund to Empower Companies With Focus on Web3, DeFi
  2. Realme C35 Pops Up in Live Images Ahead of February 10 Launch Featuring AI Triple Cameras
  3. Uber to Use Alerts to Remind Riders to Buckle Up as US Traffic Deaths Spike
  4. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Covers 'More Ground In A Day Than Ever Before', Sets New Martian Record
  5. Is That an Alien Lying Down on Mars or Just an Illusion? Report Debunks Rumours
  6. Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Model With M2 Chip to Launch on March 8: Report
  7. President Joe Biden Touts 'American Manufacturing Comeback,' Announces Tennessee EV Charger Plant
  8. Google Chrome for Desktop Gets Journeys Feature to Help Resume Past Searches, Adds New Chrome Actions
  9. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Smart TV X43 Launched in India: Price, Specification
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.