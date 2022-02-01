Technology News
Union Budget 2022: Battery-Swapping Policy to Be Introduced to Promote Electric Vehicles

The private sector is said to be encouraged to set up sustainable business models for battery or energy service.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 1 February 2022 13:17 IST
Union Budget 2022: Battery-Swapping Policy to Be Introduced to Promote Electric Vehicles

Private sector will be encouraged to set up sustainable business models for battery or energy service

Highlights
  • The policy will facilitate faster rollout of battery swapping centres
  • EV owners would be able to refuel their EV
  • There is space constrain for setting up new charging stations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on on Tuesday announced that the government will bring a battery swapping policy to boost use of electric vehicles in the country in view of space constraints for setting up charging stations.

"Considering the constraint space in urban areas for setting up (electric vehicles) charging stations, a battery swapping policy will be brought out and interoperability standards will be formulated," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

She stated that the private sector will be encouraged to set up sustainable business models for battery or energy service and this will improve efficiency in EV (electric vehicle) ecosystem.

"We will promote a shift to use public transport in urban areas. This will be complemented by clean tech and governance solutions, special mobility zones with zero fossil fuel policy and EV vehicles," she stated.

The policy will facilitate faster rollout of battery swapping centres where EV owners would be able to refuel their EV by replacing exhausted batteries with charged ones.

This will also save time taken in charging the embedded batteries in EVs. At present, a few such options are available in the country and EV owners have to spend hours for charging their vehicles at charging stations especially in cities.

Moreover, there is space constrain for setting up new charging stations in urban areas also. 

