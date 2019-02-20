Technology News

UK Expands No-Fly Zone for Drones Around Airports

, 20 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
UK Expands No-Fly Zone for Drones Around Airports

 The no-fly zone for drones around British airports is being extended to 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) in an attempt to avert disruptions like the December groundings of flights at Gatwick Airport, officials said Wednesday.

The Department for Transport said the zone will widen on March 13 from the current 1 kilometre (0.6 miles).

Officials are also working on new legislation to give police more powers to stop and search people suspected of using drones maliciously.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said people who fly drones near airports "are not only acting irresponsibly, but criminally, and could face imprisonment."

More than 100,000 travellers were stranded or delayed before Christmas after drone sightings near Gatwick, which is Britain's second-busiest airport.

UK aviation authorities say 125 near-misses between drones and aircraft were reported in 2018, up from 93 in 2017.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UK, Drones
Finnish Startup Varjo Rolls Out $5,995 VR Headset
China Regulator Said to Request Pause in New Game Applications to Clear Backlog
Pricee
UK Expands No-Fly Zone for Drones Around Airports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Allegedly Appears in Video, Official Accessories Leak
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins: The Best Deals on Day 2
  3. WhatsApp for iPhone Bug Allows Anyone to Bypass Biometric Authentication
  4. Mi 9 to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  5. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  6. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  7. Vivo V15 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30 India Launch Set for February 27
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Launch Set for Today: All You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.