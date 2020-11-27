Technology News
loading

Uber, Ola, More App-Based Cab Aggregators Allowed to Charge 20 Percent Commission on Ride Fares

Industry experts had warned that earlier proposal of 10 percent cap would hit revenue and operations.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 November 2020 16:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Uber, Ola, More App-Based Cab Aggregators Allowed to Charge 20 Percent Commission on Ride Fares

New rules come when ride-hailing companies have seen revenues drop as travellers turn to personal vehicle

Highlights
  • India accounts for estimated 11 percent of Uber's global rides annually
  • The new rules also allow aggregators to offer pooling services on private
  • The move could also face opposition from existing drivers

India will allow app-based taxi aggregators such as Uber and Ola to charge up to 20 percent commission on ride fares, according to guidelines issued on Friday, diluting an earlier proposal to cap fees at 10 percent.

Industry experts had warned that a 10 percent cap would hit revenue and operations of the likes of Uber, which have faced increased regulatory scrutiny in several countries.

The final guidelines, which are to be considered by the state governments when issuing licences to aggregators, say drivers should receive 80 percent of the ride fare with the taxi companies receiving the remaining 20 percent.

The new rules come at a time when ride-hailing companies have seen revenues drop as travellers turn to personal vehicles to ensure safety and social distancing to reduce the risk of catching the novel coronavirus.

Additionally, several companies have continued to mandate remote working rules, impacting demand for taxis.

The government guidelines recommended that so-called surge prices at busy times can be a maximum of 1.5 times the base fare and that companies must provide insurance cover for drivers and limit them to working no more than 12 hours a day.

India accounts for an estimated 11 percent of Uber's global rides annually and is SoftBank-backed Ola's home market.

The new rules also allow aggregators to offer pooling services on private cars but with a daily limit of four intra-city rides and two inter-city rides per week.

This has been done to meet the "objective of reduction in traffic congestion and automobile pollution, and effective asset utilisations", the ministry said in the 23-page document.

While companies like Uber and Ola have long-advocated permitting the use of private cars for ride-hailing, the government has been wary due to safety concerns. The move could also face opposition from existing drivers who are already grappling with low demand for shared transport.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Ola, Uber India
Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8.3 5G Start to Get New Updates With Security Patches: Report

Related Stories

Uber, Ola, More App-Based Cab Aggregators Allowed to Charge 20 Percent Commission on Ride Fares
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Is Testing a New Way to Add Timestamps to Your Video Comments
  2. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  3. Tecno Pova With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India on December 4
  4. How to Watch India vs Australia Live Stream
  5. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China
  7. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  8. Jio Sees Huge Subscriber Growth in 2019, Vodafone Loses 80 Million: TRAI
  9. Nokia Smart TV Range Gets a 75-Inch Model With 4K UHD Support
  10. These smartphones Will Get MIUI 13 Update: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Lamborghini Partners With Master & Dynamic to Launch MW65 Headphones, MW07 Plus TWS Earphones
  2. Samsung Shares Illustrations Showing New Foldable Phones for the Future
  3. MIUI 13 Update Coming to Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, Poco X2, Among Others: Report
  4. ZTE Watch Live Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitoring, Up to 21 Days of Battery Life Launched
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Start Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 Update With November 2020 Android Security Patch
  6. Garmin Forerunner 745 Launched With Up to 1 Week Battery Life, Built-in GPS: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Nord Camera Scores 108 on DxOMark, Lags in Some Key Areas
  8. Tesla Recalls 870 Cars in China Over Defective Roofs
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 One UI 3.0 Beta Update Resumed After Samsung Fixed a Critical Bug: Report
  10. Google Chrome 87 Getting Chrome Actions Feature, to Allow Users to Type Commands in Address Bar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com