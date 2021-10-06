Technology News
loading

Toyota Launches C+Walk T Three-Wheeled E-Scooter as an 'Alternative' to Walking

Toyota C+Walk T price is set within a range of JPY 341,000 (roughly Rs. 2.27 lakhs) to JPY 354,200 (roughly Rs. 2.36 lakhs).

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 October 2021 14:53 IST
Toyota Launches C+Walk T Three-Wheeled E-Scooter as an 'Alternative' to Walking

Photo Credit: Toyota

Toyota C+Walk T is designed to move around in pedestrian walkways

Highlights
  • Toyota C+Walk T has been launched in Japan
  • Toyota C+Walk T moves at walking speeds, as per the company
  • Toyota C+Walk T price starts at JPY 341,000

Toyota has just launched a three-wheeled battery-powered scooter designed to help people with limited mobility. Named C+Walk T, the standing-type electric scooter has a low base, which is only 150mm high for easy boarding and alighting. It is primarily meant for use in walking areas and facilitates side-by-side travel and communication with fellow pedestrians. The Japanese automobile giant said the scooter takes less space — almost what a person occupies — and travels at a typical human walking speed, reducing the possibility of you running into people and objects. Still, Toyota has equipped the scooter with obstacle detection functions to help avoid collisions, in case you get distracted.

The company outlined its features in a statement, saying this vehicle, which has one front and two rear wheels, can be used by people working at large-scale facilities to commute inside the campus, and by elderly people, who find it difficult to walk for more than a few minutes, to ease their commute. Security staffers and tour guides, who have to walk for a long duration, can use it inside parks and other expansive facilities.

The vehicle is powered by a removable lithium-ion battery, which can be fully charged in about 2.5 hours using the AC 100 V charging device that comes with the vehicle. The vehicle can cover a distance of 14km on a single battery charge. The C+Walk T's steering handle has accelerator and brake levers on either side. The status display panel shows battery levels and speeds at a glance.

The latest offering by the carmakers is equipped with a turning speed control function. This feature will help detect steering angles and check speed. Apart from this, the battery-powered scooter also comes with a steep slope detector. It will automatically decelerate the vehicle on steep downhills. And the tires are puncture-proof, so no worries about a deflated wheel mid-way.

Toyota has set the price of the electric scooter in the range of JPY 341,000 (roughly Rs. 2.27 lakhs) to JPY 354,200 (roughly Rs. 2.36 lakhs).

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Toyota, Electric Scooter, Electric Vehicle, EV, Toyota C Walk
Facebook 'Operating in the Shadows,' Says Whistleblower as US Lawmakers Demand Probes
Bitcoin Shoots Past $52,000 Mark After Healthy Start To Week, Most Altcoins Register Nominal Gains

Related Stories

Toyota Launches C+Walk T Three-Wheeled E-Scooter as an 'Alternative' to Walking
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Many Reliance Jio Users Reporting Connectivity Issues
  2. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  3. Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Girls to Take Up Career in Space
  4. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Review
  5. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  7. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Now Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers, 8,200mAh Battery Launched
  2. Instagram Video Launched; Combines IGTV, Feed Videos Under Single Format
  3. Toyota Launches C+Walk T Three-Wheeled E-Scooter as an 'Alternative' to Walking
  4. PUBG Mobile Modes Coming to BGMI; Krafton Bans Nearly 88,000 Accounts Using Illegal Programs in a Week
  5. In California, Some Homeowners Buy Machines That Make Water Out of Air
  6. CoinSwitch Kuber Raises $260-Million Series C Funding From Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz
  7. Google Says It’s Tweaking Apps to Let Users Factor Climate Change Into Daily Routines
  8. Google Says It Used AI to Reduce Traffic Delays, Fuel Use in Israel; Plans to Test in Rio De Janeiro
  9. Cryptocurrency Has Become 'Too Large to Ignore', Says New Research Report by Bank of America
  10. Mobile Premier League, Other Online Gaming Apps Block Access in Karnataka as Ban Takes Effect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com