NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla's Musk Accused of Fraud Over Tweets, Going-Private Proposal in New Lawsuits

, 11 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Tesla's Musk Accused of Fraud Over Tweets, Going-Private Proposal in New Lawsuits

Tesla and Chief Executive Elon Musk were sued twice on Friday by investors who said they fraudulently engineered a scheme to squeeze short-sellers, including through Musk's proposal to take the electric car company private.

The lawsuits were filed three days after Musk stunned investors by announcing on Twitter that he might take Tesla private in a record $72 billion (roughly Rs. 4.97 lakh crores) transaction that valued the company at $420 (around Rs. 29,000) per share, and that "funding" had been "secured."

In one of the lawsuits, the plaintiff Kalman Isaacs said Musk's tweets were false and misleading, and together with Tesla's failure to correct them amounted to a "nuclear attack" designed to "completely decimate" short-sellers.

The lawsuits filed by Isaacs and William Chamberlain said Musk's and Tesla's conduct artificially inflated Tesla's stock price and violated federal securities laws.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the proposed class-action complaints filed in the federal court in San Francisco. The company is based in nearby Palo Alto, California.

Short-sellers borrow shares they believe are overpriced, sell them, and then repurchase shares later at what they hope will be a lower price to make a profit.

Such investors have long been an irritant for Musk, who has sometimes used Twitter to criticize them.

Musk's August 7 tweets helped push Tesla's stock price more than 13 percent above the prior day's close.

The stock has since given back more than two-thirds of that gain, in part following reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had begun inquiring about Musk's activity.

Musk has not offered evidence that he has lined up the necessary funding to take Tesla private, and the complaints did not offer proof to the contrary.

But Isaacs said Tesla's and Musk's conduct caused the volatility that cost short-sellers hundreds of millions of dollars from having to cover their short positions, and caused all Tesla securities purchasers to pay inflated prices.

Tesla's market value exceeds $60 billion (around Rs. 4.14 lakh crores), and its shares closed Friday up $3.04 (approximately Rs. 210) at $355.49 (roughly Rs. 24,600).

According to his complaint, Isaacs bought 3,000 Tesla shares on Aug. 8 to cover his short position.

The proposed class period in Isaacs' lawsuit runs from the afternoon of Aug. 7 through the next day, and in Chamberlain's lawsuit runs from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10.

The cases are Isaacs v Musk et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-04865; and Chamberlain v Tesla Inc et al in the same court, No. 18-04876.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla
New Netflix Series Insatiable Faces Fat-Shaming, Homophobia Accusations
Xiaomi Suspends MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.8.9 Citing Bugs in Dual Apps
Vivo Nex
Tesla's Musk Accused of Fraud Over Tweets, Going-Private Proposal in New Lawsuits
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Amazon Freedom Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Review
  2. Palm Phone Codenamed 'Pepito' Leaked, Tipping Specifications
  3. Flipkart Sale Continues: The Best Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Deals Still Available
  4. iPhone X Available With Rs. 10,000 Cashback, and More via Paytm Mall
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Open
  6. Xiaomi Poco Sub-Brand Teased, Pocophone India Launch Hinted At
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro Goes on Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com in Big Freedom Sale
  8. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  9. Jio Phone Supporting WhatsApp, YouTube From August 15
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.