NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla's Model 3 Gets Green Light in Europe

, 22 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tesla's Model 3 Gets Green Light in Europe

Tesla's Model 3 has been given the green light to hit the road in Europe, clearing the final hurdle for the European introduction of the battery-powered sedan expected next month.

The Model 3 is a crucial project for Tesla as the US electric vehicle maker known for its high-price luxury cars tries to reach the mass market with a more affordable option.

The cheapest version of the Model 3 is on sale from EUR 58,800 ($66,800 or roughly Rs. 48 lakhs), while the most basic version of the more exclusive Model S starts around EUR 89,000 (roughly Rs. 72 lakhs).

The Model 3 meets the requirements for approval on European roads, data published on the Netherlands Vehicles Authority's (RDW) website showed. The RDW is one of the authorities in Europe tasked with licensing vehicles and vehicle parts.

This stamp of approval comes at a pivotal time for Tesla, as it prepares for increasing competition, with established automakers planning to spend nearly $300 billion on electric vehicles and batteries in the coming years.

Tesla last week said it would cut thousands of jobs to rein in costs as it plans to increase production of lower-priced versions of the Model 3.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Model 3, Europe, EU, Model S
Google Fined $57 Million by France for First Major Violation of EU's GDPR Data Privacy Rules
Realme U1 Starts Receiving Software Update With January Security Patch, Camera Improvements
Pricee
Tesla's Model 3 Gets Green Light in Europe
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Dropped From Stairs, Used as a Skate in Latest 'Test Videos'
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
  3. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  4. Kingdom Hearts 3 Release Date Broken Internationally
  5. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  6. OnePlus Battery Optimisation Bug Can Stop Crucial Apps From Running
  7. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Gets January Security Patch, Improved Stability
  9. Honor View 20 Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Motorola Razr Foldable Smartphone Design May Just Have Been Spotted
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.