Technology News
loading

Tesla Pushing Volkswagen to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Shift, Company Says on Competition

"Tesla is setting new standards for productivity and scale,” said a Volkswagen spokesperson.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 October 2021 17:30 IST
Tesla Pushing Volkswagen to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Shift, Company Says on Competition

Volkswagen's Wolfsburg plant, the world's largest with over 50,000 employees, does not currently make EVs

Highlights
  • Volkswagen's workers' council said they would not comment on speculation
  • EVs have far fewer parts than an internal combustion engine car
  • 100,000 jobs in the autos industry could be lost by 2025

Competition from new entrants to Germany's autos market such as Tesla has pushed Volkswagen to accelerate plans to transform its main plant towards producing electric vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

"There is no question that we have to address the competitiveness of our plant in Wolfsburg in view of new market entrants," Volkswagen spokesperson Michael Manske said, pointing to Tesla and new Chinese automakers making inroads into Europe.

"Tesla is setting new standards for productivity and scale in Grunheide," he said, referring to a Tesla factory under construction near Berlin which at peak capacity will produce 5,000 to 10,000 cars a week - over double the entirety of German battery-electric vehicle (EV) production in 2020.

However, the spokesperson denied a report published in German newspaper Handelsblatt on Wednesday which said Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess told a supervisory board meeting in September that the transition to EVs could cost up to 30,000 jobs at the company.

"A debate is now underway and there are already many good ideas. There are no concrete scenarios," Manske said of the report.

A spokesperson for Volkswagen's workers' council said that while they would not comment on speculation as to whether Diess made the comments, "a reduction of 30,000 jobs is absurd and baseless".

EVs have far fewer parts than an internal combustion engine car and so require fewer workers to produce. According to one estimate, 100,000 jobs in the autos industry could be lost by 2025 as a result of electrification.

German automakers are struggling to catch up with pure-play EV makers' more efficient production platforms. While Volkswagen currently requires around 30 hours to produce its electric ID.3 car, Tesla needs just 10 to make a Model 3.

Diess has previously said Tesla would fuel competition in Germany.

Volkswagen's Wolfsburg plant, the world's largest with over 50,000 employees, does not currently make EVs, but the company plans to produce an electric sedan there from 2026 under a plan entitled "Project Trinity".

The German autos giant is also considering listing its car charging and energy business in addition to existing IPO plans for its battery division, Chief Technology Officer Thomas Schmall told Manager Magazin in an interview published on Wednesday.

Schmall said nothing had been decided yet and it would probably take up to two years before the new companies were established and ready for the stock market.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Volkswagen, EV, Electric vehicle, Electric car
Sonos Roam Portable Bluetooth Smart Speaker With IP67 Build, 10-Hour Battery Launched in India
Cybercrime Summit: Russia Excluded From 30-Country Meeting to Fight Ransomware Attacks

Related Stories

Tesla Pushing Volkswagen to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Shift, Company Says on Competition
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  2. Apple 'Unleashed' October Event Announced: MacBook Pros, AirPods Expected
  3. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  4. Realme Has Launched 6 New Products in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  6. Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely
  7. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  8. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Amazfit Launches Three New Smartwatches: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Flying Taxis to Take to the Sky in Mid-2020s, Says UK's Vertical Aerospace
  2. Cybercrime Summit: Russia Excluded From 30-Country Meeting to Fight Ransomware Attacks
  3. Tesla Pushing Volkswagen to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Shift, Company Says on Competition
  4. Sonos Roam Portable Bluetooth Smart Speaker With IP67 Build, 10-Hour Battery Launched in India
  5. Realme UI 3.0 Based on Android 12 Unveiled; Brings Smoother Experience, Enhanced Customisations
  6. Chandigarh the Happiest City in India to Buy a Home, Mumbai Least Happy City in the World: Study
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Official-Looking Renders Show Updated Rear Camera Design
  8. Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Said to Be Spotted in Hong Kong in Rare Appearance
  9. Spectacular Light Show Created in Sky Across US as Solar Storm Hits Earth
  10. Venezuela's Largest Airport to Let Travellers Buy Tickets Using Bitcoin, Other Crypto-Assets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com