Technology News

Tesla Upgrades Model S, Model X Cars, Brings Back Cheaper Variants

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 10:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Upgrades Model S, Model X Cars, Brings Back Cheaper Variants

Tesla Inc, struggling with delay in delivery of its higher-priced Model S and X luxury cars, said on Tuesday it will bring back lower-priced options for those cars and roll out upgrades to improve their driving range and re-charging speed.

The company, striving to improve margins and post a profit later this year, has laid off workers including about half of the team hired to deliver cars in the United States, and said it would close stores to lower costs.

Tesla has since said it will keep higher-volume stores open, while announcing a 3 percent price increase on some models.

The upgrades include a new drivetrain design and a new adaptive suspension system, increasing each vehicle's driving range, the company said in a blog post ahead of its first-quarter results on Wednesday.

With the upgrades, the long-range version of Model S and X can now travel 370 miles (595.5 km) and 325 miles, respectively, on the US Environmental Protection Agency cycle.

The lower-priced options, or the 'standard range' versions, of Model X and Model S were available for purchase on Tesla's website after Tuesday's announcement for $83,000 and $78,000 (roughly Rs. 58 lakhs and Rs. 55.5 lakhs), respectively. Estimated delivery of both cars was set for May.

Earlier in April, Tesla reported fewer-than-expected vehicle deliveries in the first quarter, with figures for the Model S sedans and Model X SUVs more-than-halving compared with the preceding quarter.

The Silicon Valley carmaker has faced a range of challenges over the past year as one of the leaders in electric vehicle technology sought to ramp up production, deliveries and sales of the Model 3 sedan seen as crucial to its long-term profitability.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Model S, Model X
US President Trump Said to Complain to Twitter CEO About Lost Followers
NASA Probe Detects Likely 'Marsquake': An Interplanetary First
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Tesla Upgrades Model S, Model X Cars, Brings Back Cheaper Variants
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV at Rs. 600 a Month: Report
  2. Lenovo Unveils New Z6 Pro With AI-Powered Quad-Camera Setup, Snapdragon 855
  3. Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, More
  4. Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  5. Apple Sued for $1 Billion by Teenager: Here's Why
  6. Samsung Galaxy M40 Tipped With 5,000mAh Battery, 128GB Inbuilt Storage
  7. TikTok Maker Says India Ban Causing $500,000 Daily Loss, Risks Jobs
  8. Infinix Smart 3 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi Launches New Slim-Frame Mi TV Range in China
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.