Technology News
loading

Tesla, Uber, More Firms Create US Lobbying Group for Electric Vehicles

The Zero Emission Transportation Association looks to boost consumer electric vehicle incentives.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 November 2020 10:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tesla, Uber, More Firms Create US Lobbying Group for Electric Vehicles

Automakers in the US sold 3,26,000 EVs in 2019, accounting for about 2 percent of total US auto sales

Highlights
  • President-elect Biden promises new tax incentives to buy EVs
  • Tesla sold nearly 60 percent of the total EVs sold in the US in 2019
  • California plans to ban sale of gasoline powered passenger cars by 2035

A group of major US utilities, Tesla, Uber and others said on Tuesday they are launching a new group to lobby for national policies to boost electric vehicle sales.

The new Zero Emission Transportation Association wants to boost consumer electric vehicle incentives and encourage the retirement of gasoline-powered vehicles. It also advocates for tougher emissions and performance standards that will potentially enable full electrification by 2030.

Under President Donald Trump, the White House rejected new tax credits for electric vehicles as it proposed to kill existing credits and made it easier to sell gas-guzzling vehicles.

President-elect Joe Biden promises new tax incentives, including new rebates to buy EVs and a dramatic expansion of charging stations for electric vehicles, policy measures automakers have long advocated.

"We can own the electric vehicle market, building 550,000 charging stations, and creating over a million good jobs here at home, with the federal government investing more in clean energy research," Biden said Monday.

Biden's measures are in line with the group's call for "strong federal charging infrastructure investments" and its goal to reach 100 percent electric vehicle sales by 2030.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the group will support "Uber's work to move 100 percent of rides to EVs in (the United States), Canadian and European cities by 2030 and go fully zero-emissions by 2040. It will take all of us working together to address the urgent crisis of climate change."

Automakers in the United States sold 3,26,000 EVs in 2019, accounting for about 2 percent of total US auto sales. Tesla sold nearly 60 percent of the total.

Other members include ConEdison, Duke Energy, PG&E along with EV charging companies like Chargepoint and EVgo, fledging automakers like Lordstown Motors, Rivian, and Lucid Motors. Also part are Albemarle, the world's largest producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, Piedmont Lithium and Siemens

In September, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state plans to ban the sale of new gasoline powered passenger cars and trucks starting in 2035 in a dramatic move to shift to electric vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

California is the largest US auto market, accounting for about 11 percent of all US vehicle sales. Many states have adopted its green vehicle mandates.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Electric Cars, Electric Vehicles, Zero Emission Transportation Association
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says Kenosha Post Did Not Violate 'Call to Arms' Policy
Poco M3 Launch Set for November 24, Specifications Leak Online

Related Stories

Tesla, Uber, More Firms Create US Lobbying Group for Electric Vehicles
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Poco M3 Set to Launch on November 24, Specifications Surface
  3. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant
  4. Nokia 2.4 India Launch Set for November 26, HMD Global Teases
  5. Oppo Showcases Oppo X 2021 Smartphone, Oppo AR Glass 2021
  6. HBO Max App Now Available on Amazon Fire TV
  7. OnePlus 9 Render Suggests What We Could Expect from OnePlus Next
  8. The First Tom & Jerry Trailer Drops Later on Tuesday
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Fixes Incoming With Season 1
  10. OnePlus Offers Rs. 1,000 Off on Phones, TVs for Students, Teachers in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X3 Series to Launch in 2021 With System-Wide 10-Bit Colour Support, Company Confirms
  2. Google Chrome Gets Major Performance Improvements With Latest Update; Rollout for Native M1 Build Paused
  3. Tom & Jerry Trailer: 2D Animated Duo Enter 3D Real-World New York
  4. Poco M3 Launch Set for November 24, Specifications Leak Online
  5. NASA-Boeing Lunar Lander Procurement Bid Under Investigation: Report
  6. Tesla, Uber, More Firms Create US Lobbying Group for Electric Vehicles
  7. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says Kenosha Post Did Not Violate 'Call to Arms' Policy
  8. YouTube to Add Link on COVID-19 Vaccines to Combat Misinformation
  9. Facebook, Twitter CEOs Defend Election Misinformation Rules at Heated US Congress Hearing
  10. Google Maps Expands Regional COVID-19 Details as Cases Increase, Live Crowd Feature Added in Public Transport
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com