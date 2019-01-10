NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla to Stop Selling Model S, Model X Cars With 75kWH Batteries From January 14

, 10 January 2019
Tesla will stop selling the lowest-range versions of its Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from Monday, the electric car maker's CEO Elon Musk said.

"Starting on Monday, Tesla will no longer be taking orders for the 75 kWh version of the Model S & X," Musk revealed in a tweet on Wednesday, while asking people interested in buying those vehicles to place their orders latest by Sunday.

Higher-end versions of the S and X, equipped with a 100 kWh battery, will still be made and sold by Tesla, but at a higher price, CNBC reported, adding that Tesla did not respond to inquires as to why the S and X offerings were pared back.

The price for a new Model S will start at $94,000 (roughly Rs. 66.2 lakhs) and the starting price for a Model X will be $97,000 (roughly Rs. 68.3 lakhs) from next week, according to Musk's tweet-announcement.

The Model S and X are Tesla's second and third major lines of electric vehicles, and are higher-priced lines compared to its newest Model 3, the report said. 

Tesla is taking steps to start Model 3 production in China.

Earlier this week, Musk laid the foundation of a Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai - the first-ever outside the US -- that is expected to produce 500,000 electric vehicles per year and double the production capacity of Tesla

"Aiming to finish initial construction this summer, start Model 3 production end of year & reach high volume production next year," Musk had tweeted, adding that "Shanghai Giga production of Model 3/Y will serve greater China region".

